Fortnite: Transmit Data to the Drone Quest Location

In Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite, you’ll find yourself embellished with a new set of challenges every week, with things ranging from finding Omni Chips, to placing Anti-Tank rounds to help out The Seven. As you continue through these quests, you’ll want to make sure that you are speaking to the NPC characters that make up the group, as you’ll be able to get some great weapons, items, and more from them.

In your quest to help The Seven, you’ll be tasked with uploading data to a drone, but you’ll need to find a specific spot on the map to take care of this quest, and unlock 23k worth of XP. Follow along with our guide, as we will take you to where you need to go to upload this data and complete your quest!

Fortnite – Transmit Data to the Drone Quest

As you drop out of the Battle Bus, you’ll want to establish an uplink near a Seven outpost. The best place to take care of this is near Greasy Grove, as noted on the map above. The reason that you’ll want to establish the uplink here, is because the second part of the mission will take place in this same location. Both parts of this quest are quite easy, so you’ll be able to knock these out in a rapid succession of one another.

Once you have established the uplink, you’ll get a notification that you need to transmit the data that you’ve received to a drone, but it doesn’t tell you where you’ll be able to find it. The drone itself is also in Greasy Grove, behind the building, laying on the ground. You’ll just need to access that spot, and you’ll have completed this mission in full, raking in a large amount of XP for not a whole lot of work. Make sure that you also talk to any of the NPCs in this location, to get some great items that you’ll be able to utilize through the round!

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to move on to the other weekly quests, such as where to place the Anti-Tank rounds, or even take some time to find the Omni Chips scattered around the map. If you’re looking for all of the details that you’ll need about Fortnite, we’ve got you covered!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.