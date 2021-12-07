Fortnite Victory Crown Explained: Exclusive Emote, Bonus XP, and More

Here's what Victory Crowns are all about.

December 7th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Fortnite-Victory-Crown

Fortnite Victory Crown is among the new features Epic Games has introduced to Chapter 3. Now in Chapter 3 Season 1, you can get Victory Crown by playing Solo, Duos, Trios, Squad matches. These so-called Victory Crowns are an excellent way to boost your Fortnite valor and also give you XP bonus for unlocking the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins quicker. You may have even seen a few other players wearing these Fortnite Victory Crowns in the lobby or may have gotten one off the loot after killing a player.

So what are Victory Crowns and how do they work? Here’s a guide that will explain everything about the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Victory Crown.

What is Fortnite Victory Crown

Fortnite Victory Crown is a way to earn more XP bonuses in a match by simply wearing and playing with them in matches. These will also get you an exclusive emote that you can use to flaunt your Crowned Victory Royales for the ongoing season. You don’t need to make space in your inventory for these Victory Crowns and you can unequip them if not needed. However, to unequip a Fortnite Victory Crown, you need to get one.

How to get Fortnite Victory Crowns

As mentioned, Victory Crowns are a great way to flaunt your in-game valor and in order to get a Victory Crown, you will need to make it through the last stages of classic battle royale mode matches. Here are the rankings you need to reach to get the Fortnite Victory Crown:

  • Solo – Top four players
  • Duos – Top two teams
  • Trios – Last team standing
  • Squads – Last team standing

Once you get the Victory Crown, you can start using it in the next game to earn added XP. You can use this bonus XP to unlock Battle Pass skins and level up tiers. Furthermore, if you manage to win the game while wearing the crown, you will get the Crowning Achievement emote. You can even loot one of the corpses of other players (if they were wearing it) you have killed at any point in the game. Or you can pick one up in the game if someone has thrown the crown away mid-game.

Though this isn’t a great way to win a Victory Crown and we suggest that you use other methods.

Fortnite is available to play for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

