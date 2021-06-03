Fortnite: When Does Season 6 End?

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has provided fans with some exciting mechanics and story quests, it’s nearly time for the Primal season to end. If you feel like the season has flown by, then you’d be right; Chapter 2 Season 6 is one of the shortest seasons that Fortnite has ever seen. That means there’s not a lot of time left to clean up any challenges you may have missed, like getting the Neymar Jr. skin or the Gold Lara Croft style. Once the season is over, there won’t be a way to get them anymore. Season 7 has a lot of exciting things in store though, so here’s when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 ends.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 End?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will end on June 7. This is the same day that the Season 6 Battle Pass is scheduled to expire, and that also means that that is the final day of the season. The first teasers have also started to show up for Season 7, which has a start date of June 8, so Season 6 will have to come to a close the day before.

Season 6 feels like it just began a few weeks ago, but it’s been a very busy season. Season 6 has been packed with special quests related to The Spire and foreshadowing quests that have been teasing Season 7, so it feels like something new has popped up every week since the season started. Sadly, this won’t apply to the season’s finale because there will not be a live event to conclude Season 6. This season’s event was the Zero Crisis Finale, the solo event that kicked things off back in March. There could very well be an introductory event for Season 7, but Epic Games has yet to officially confirm anything. It wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without some sort of fanfare though, so there will likely be something to transition players between seasons.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.