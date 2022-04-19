Fortnite: Where to Recover a Data Drive from Daily Rubble

Find out where to get the Data Drive in Fortnite!

April 19th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Fortnite-Doctor-Strange

Make sure you thank the bus driver for this week’s new quests in FortniteYou’ll find yourself doing a variety of new things, such as planting wiretaps to monitor IO Forces, marking different weapons for Loopers, and so much more. This quest is going to send you over the map, however, as you’ll be looking for different data drives that can be used to recover data, so you’ll need to find the best spots to get your hands on them.

That’s where we come into play. We’ll take care of the heavy lifting, so you’ll be able to continue on your pursuit of the Victory Royale, allowing you to check and see where you’ll need to go and how to get there, so you can knock another quest off of your list of things to do. Let’s get right into it!

Fortnite – Where to Recover  Data Drive From Daily Rubble Location

Daily-Rubble-Data-Drive-Location-Fortnite

If you’ve been playing Fortnite this season, you’ll be spending a lot of time on the map, and you may have noticed something new on the eastern side of it. There’s now a large, crashed IO Blimp in the ocean, that you’ll need to make your way towards.

You can either attempt to drop on it directly from the Battle Bus, or you could drop in by The Daily Bugle and get yourself stocked up on gear and weapons before making your way out here, but once you have prepared, you’ll want to make your way out into the ocean towards the newly crashed Blimp.

After you have made your way out to it, you’ll just need to make your way to the rear of the blimp, and you’ll find what looks to be like a hard drive, and once you snag that up, you’ll be ready to go on your way. You’ll have achieved an extra 23,000XP for finishing this quest, as well, so making sure that you make your way over here for some quick XP can’t hurt! Unless you get sniped by an enemy, that is.

Since the variety of quests changes every week, make sure that you’re checking in often to our Fortnite section. Since Chapter 3, Season 2 is going on for a while yet, it doesn’t hurt to catch up and get yourself a lot of XP in the process!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

