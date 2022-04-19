Fortnite: How to Mark Weapons of Different Rarities to Show Loopers

A new set of weekly Resistance quests is now live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and one challenge requires players to mark weapons of different rarities to show Loopers how to identify them. Despite the fancy lore tidbit at the end there, all you really have to do to complete this quest is mark a few weapons.

That’s not that hard to do, especially since you don’t need to find a weapon of every rarity type. You only need a few, so you can complete this just by playing normally. Here’s how to mark weapons of different rarities in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to Mark Weapons of Different Rarities in Fortnite

This quest is incredibly straightforward. All you have to do is mark weapons by pinging them. Mark four different weapon colors and you’ll be finished.

The easiest way to do this is to land at a large POI and start opening as many chests as possible. Remember, you only need to mark four different rarities, so you don’t need to seek out a Mythic weapon or anything like that. You can just do Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic to finish this quest. In case you’ve forgotten all the rarities, here’s a list of all 6 of them.

Common (White)

(White) Uncommon (Green)

(Green) Rare (Blue)

(Blue) Epic (Purple)

(Purple) Legendary (Orange)

(Orange) Mythic (Light Blue)

You don’t need to mark all four weapons in the same match, either, so don’t feel bad if you get eliminated before you can find all of them. Jones will call you every time you mark a weapon too, so you’ll get interesting bits of lore as you work on this simple challenge.

When this quest is completed, you’ll earn 23,000 XP for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. After you wrap up this challenge, you can get started on everything added to Fortnite this week after the latest update. There are other quests to take on, such as planting wiretaps to monitor IO communications, and the Prowler quests are finally live as well. Chapter 3 Season 2 doesn’t end for a long time though, so you’ve got time to catch up on challenges and enjoy the new Zero Build mode.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.