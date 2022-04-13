Fortnite Season 3 Start Date: When Does Chapter 3 Season 2 End?

With Chapter 3 Season 2 already nearing its first month since release, players are trying to collect as many Battle Stars as possible while playing the ever-changing BR title. Time has surely been flying, so many of us are just trying to complete all the challenges and unlock all the rewards for this season’s battle pass. A smart way in doing so is to calculate roughly how much time we have until the season ends and when the next one starts. Here, we’ll go over when the current season, Chapter 3 Season 2, ends as well as the start date for Season 3 in Fortnite.

When Does Chapter 3 Season 2 End?

According to the game, this season will run until June 3, 2022. As of the time of this coming out, there are 51 days left of the season, giving plenty of time to finish up that Battle Pass. Completing the challenges will net you even more Stars making the acquisition of all the skins and V-Bucks a much easier task in the long run.

What is the Start Date for Chapter 3 Season 2 in Fortnite?

As of now, it seems as if the start date for that is the day after the end of Chapter 3. At the earliest, it would be June 4. In terms of what the theme will be, it’s all but speculation at the moment.

However, there have been rumors and leaks regarding the theme being centered around Star Wars. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, given that Disney has given Epic Games the right to use characters like Marvel’s Dr. Strange and The Prowler for this season. They have also used other prominent figures from Star Wars in the past like Rey and Kylo Ren, among many other figures in that franchise.

Plus, as the story goes right now in terms of the theme being around “resistance”, it would be fitting if the Resistance from the Sequel Trilogy becomes part of the story. Better yet, this can be an opportunity to show the younger fanbase of Fortnite what made Star Wars so great, like the original trilogy.

Fortnite is free to play on all current major consoles like PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Games