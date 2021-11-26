Forza Horizon 5 Super Wheelspin Cars: What Cars Have Wheelspin Mastery Rewards?

This guide article will take you through some of the cars that have Wheelspin Mastery rewards and the Forza Horizon 5 super wheelspin cars. Forza Horizon 5 has a vast amount of features to keep players coming back to the experience. There are numerous cars to unlock and every one offers players a unique experience with different stats and advantages for making an impact on the road. Some of the cars even have Super wheelspins available to unlock in their car mastery track as aforementioned.

Every car that has Super Wheelspin in Forza Horizon 5

Instead of having to go through each car individually in-game and find out the answer that way, a Redditor by the name of u/redbaronworks has put together a spreadsheet listing every car that has Super Wheelspin for those particular cars.

The exact link to the spreadsheet can be found in the embed above. There are eighty-nine cars listed and tested so far that do indeed have Super Wheelspin available in terms of the car’s mastery. It should be noted that some of the cars even have two Super Wheelspins, the cars that applies to are as follows:

The 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2019 Rimac Concept Two

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA FE

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MKIIIB

2018 McLaren Senna

2013 McLaren P1

2002 Koenigsegg CC8S

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1939 Auto Union Type D

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

That is all of the cars that have been noted so far to have two Super Wheelspins. Given that these cars oftentimes have a higher price-point you will need to work your way towards getting them but when you do you will be able to gain those precious Super Wheelspins. The game rewards players with Wheelspins on a frequent basis but Super Wheelspins are a lot rarer.

Will you be adding these cars to your collection in Forza Horizon 5 this month?

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.