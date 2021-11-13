Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunt: Heights of Mulege Danger Sign Location

As part of Forza Horizon 5’s Series 1 Summer Season, players are tasked with finding the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign treasure chest. The Series 1 Summer Season in Forza Horizon 5 is the first season held from November 11, 2021, to November 18, 2021. During this season, you can collect a maximum of 68 points from season completion rewards by winning Forzathon challenges, seasonal events, challenges, and monthly events listed in the Festival Playlist.

​The Heights of Mulegé Danger Sign is one of the several challenges in the Forza Horizon 5’s Series 1 Summer Season. This article will guide players on how to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Heights of Mulege Danger Sign treasure hunt.

Where to Find the Heights of Mulege Treasure Chest in Forza Horizon 5

​Before finding the treasure chest, you will need to perform the Heights of Mulege challenge first. The challenge is relatively simple and all one needs to complete the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign is to get 2 stars or more. This equals making a jump of 121.9 meters or more and successfully landing to achieve the said challenge.

After you are done with the challenge, the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign Treasure Chest can be located immediately west of where you completed the challenge to unlock the hunt. All you need to do is continue on the road west towards the speed camera, within the search radius. Once inside the search radius, make your way into the grassland and you’ll witness some tent-like constructions sheltering some crops. Go over to these tent-like constructions, and you’ll notice the treasure chest hidden away just beside them on the north side. This will complete the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5 and you will be rewarded with 50,000 Credits.

​You will also earn 3 Points which will add towards the total points for your overall series progression, which is an excellent thing. Apart from the treasure hunt, to keep players busy, the developers have added the find Star 27’s mural challenge in Forza Horizon 5 as well. However, if you don’t like exploring, you can always use fast travel in Forza Horizon 5, but it’s not as simple as other games. You’ll even miss out on XP and rewards, which can make it simpler to get new cars and items.

​Forza Horizon 5 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.