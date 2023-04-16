Full My Singing Monsters Plant Island Breeding Chart

Check out how to get all available monsters in Plant Island.

April 16th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
My Singing Monsters Plant Island Full Breeding Chart
Image: Big Blue Bubble

My Singing Monsters is about collecting as many monsters as possible to add to your island. While you can gather tons of the available monsters in the game by purchasing them through the in-game market, the better or rare type monsters must be made by breeding two monsters together. Plant Island, one of the game’s first locations, has various monsters that players can gather. This guide will show how to acquire each monster in Plant Island, including the breeding requirements or whether you can purchase them at the market.

Full Breeding Chart in Plant Island for My Singing Monsters

Below you will find two grids totaling 63 monsters in Plant Island. The first grid will show monsters that must be created through breeding, while the second grid will show all monsters available at the in-game market — or through other in-game currency.

Note: Some Monsters can be created through various breeding combinations or breeding failures.

Monsters Created Through Breeding

These are monsters that players can create through the breeding mechanic. Remember that some have the same combination, but it is harder to get that specific outcome since they are considered rare — like Ghazt and Rare Ghazt, for example. Breeding rarer monsters will also require more breeding time.

MonsterBreeding Requirements
DrumplerNoggin and Mammott
FwogNoggin and Toe Jammer
MawToe Jammer and Mammott
ShrubbPotbelly and Noggin
FurcornPotbelly and Mammott
OaktopusPotbelly and Toe Jammer
T-RoxNoggin and Maw, Toe Jammer and Drumpler, Mammot and Fwog.
PummelPotbelly and Fwog, Noggin and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Shrubb
ClamblePotbelly and Drumpler, Noggin and Furcorn, Mammott and Shrubb
BowgartPotbelly and Maw, Mammott and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Furcorn
EntbratT-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog.
GhaztEntbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel.
PunkletonBogwart + T-Rox.
G’JoobPummel + T-Rox
Rare NogginAny three element monster pairing — both parents must have the earth element.
Rare MammottAny three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Cold element.
Rare Toe JammerAny three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Water element.
Rare PotbellyAny three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Plant element.
Rare DrumplerNoggin + Mammott — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare FwogNoggin + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare ShrubbPotbelly + Noggin — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare OaktopusPotbelly + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare T-RoxNoggin + Maw, Toe Jammer + Drumpler, Mammot + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare ClamblePotbelly + Drumpler, Noggin + Furcorn, Mammott + Shrubb — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare BowgartPotbelly + Maw, Mammott + Oaktopus, Toe Jammer + Furcorn — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare EntbratT-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare GhaztEntbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare PunkletonBogwart + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Rare G’joobPummel + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
Epic NogginEntbrat + Fwog.
Epic MammottEntbrat + Furcorn
Epic Toe JammerEntbrat + Oaktopus
Epic PotbellyEntbrat + Shrubb
Epic DrumplerClamble + Maw
Epic FwogPummel + Furcorn
Epic MawBowgart + Drumpler
Epic ShrubbT-Rox + Oaktopus
Epic FurcornClamble + Fwog
Epic OaktopusBowgart + Shrubb
Epic T-RoxPummel + Drumpler
Epic PummelBowgart + Fwog
Epic ClamblePummel + Maw
Epic BowgartClamble + Oaktopus
Epic EntbratT-Rox + Shrubb
Epic GhaztT-Rox + Furcorn
Epic PunkletonEntbrat + Drumpler
ShugabushBogwart + Clamble

Monsters Purchased Through Market

Players can acquire these monsters through the market or by paying using the game’s various in-game currencies such as Relics, Keys, Diamonds, etc. There are a few here that can possibly be created through a breeding failure.

Related: How to Breed Grumpyre in My Singing Monsters.

MonstersHow to Purchase
NogginPurchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
MammottPurchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
PotbellyPurchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
Toe JammerPurchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
WubboxPurchase from Market by using Coins — must have other common monsters to activate Wubbox.
Rare WubboxPurchase from Market by using Starpower — must have other rare monsters to activate Rare Wubbox.
Epic WubboxPurchase from Market by using Diamonds — must have other epic monsters to activate Epic Wubbox.
TawkerrPurchased for 100 Relics.
ParlsonaPurchased for 100 Relics.
DoPurchased from Market by using Keys.
RePurchased from Market by using Keys.
MiPurchased from Market by using Keys.
FaPurchased from Market by using Keys.
SolPurchased from Market by using Keys.
LaPurchased from Market by using Keys.
TiPurchased from Market by using Keys.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2023

