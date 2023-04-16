Full My Singing Monsters Plant Island Breeding Chart

Image: Big Blue Bubble

My Singing Monsters is about collecting as many monsters as possible to add to your island. While you can gather tons of the available monsters in the game by purchasing them through the in-game market, the better or rare type monsters must be made by breeding two monsters together. Plant Island, one of the game’s first locations, has various monsters that players can gather. This guide will show how to acquire each monster in Plant Island, including the breeding requirements or whether you can purchase them at the market.

Full Breeding Chart in Plant Island for My Singing Monsters

Below you will find two grids totaling 63 monsters in Plant Island. The first grid will show monsters that must be created through breeding, while the second grid will show all monsters available at the in-game market — or through other in-game currency.

Note: Some Monsters can be created through various breeding combinations or breeding failures.

Monsters Created Through Breeding

These are monsters that players can create through the breeding mechanic. Remember that some have the same combination, but it is harder to get that specific outcome since they are considered rare — like Ghazt and Rare Ghazt, for example. Breeding rarer monsters will also require more breeding time.

Monster Breeding Requirements Drumpler Noggin and Mammott Fwog Noggin and Toe Jammer Maw Toe Jammer and Mammott Shrubb Potbelly and Noggin Furcorn Potbelly and Mammott Oaktopus Potbelly and Toe Jammer T-Rox Noggin and Maw, Toe Jammer and Drumpler, Mammot and Fwog. Pummel Potbelly and Fwog, Noggin and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Shrubb Clamble Potbelly and Drumpler, Noggin and Furcorn, Mammott and Shrubb Bowgart Potbelly and Maw, Mammott and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Furcorn Entbrat T-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog. Ghazt Entbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel. Punkleton Bogwart + T-Rox. G’Joob Pummel + T-Rox Rare Noggin Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the earth element. Rare Mammott Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Cold element. Rare Toe Jammer Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Water element. Rare Potbelly Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Plant element. Rare Drumpler Noggin + Mammott — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Fwog Noggin + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Shrubb Potbelly + Noggin — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Oaktopus Potbelly + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare T-Rox Noggin + Maw, Toe Jammer + Drumpler, Mammot + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Clamble Potbelly + Drumpler, Noggin + Furcorn, Mammott + Shrubb — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Bowgart Potbelly + Maw, Mammott + Oaktopus, Toe Jammer + Furcorn — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Entbrat T-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Ghazt Entbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare Punkleton Bogwart + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Rare G’joob Pummel + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity. Epic Noggin Entbrat + Fwog. Epic Mammott Entbrat + Furcorn Epic Toe Jammer Entbrat + Oaktopus Epic Potbelly Entbrat + Shrubb Epic Drumpler Clamble + Maw Epic Fwog Pummel + Furcorn Epic Maw Bowgart + Drumpler Epic Shrubb T-Rox + Oaktopus Epic Furcorn Clamble + Fwog Epic Oaktopus Bowgart + Shrubb Epic T-Rox Pummel + Drumpler Epic Pummel Bowgart + Fwog Epic Clamble Pummel + Maw Epic Bowgart Clamble + Oaktopus Epic Entbrat T-Rox + Shrubb Epic Ghazt T-Rox + Furcorn Epic Punkleton Entbrat + Drumpler Shugabush Bogwart + Clamble

Monsters Purchased Through Market

Players can acquire these monsters through the market or by paying using the game’s various in-game currencies such as Relics, Keys, Diamonds, etc. There are a few here that can possibly be created through a breeding failure.

Related: How to Breed Grumpyre in My Singing Monsters.

Monsters How to Purchase Noggin Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure. Mammott Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure. Potbelly Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure. Toe Jammer Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure. Wubbox Purchase from Market by using Coins — must have other common monsters to activate Wubbox. Rare Wubbox Purchase from Market by using Starpower — must have other rare monsters to activate Rare Wubbox. Epic Wubbox Purchase from Market by using Diamonds — must have other epic monsters to activate Epic Wubbox. Tawkerr Purchased for 100 Relics. Parlsona Purchased for 100 Relics. Do Purchased from Market by using Keys. Re Purchased from Market by using Keys. Mi Purchased from Market by using Keys. Fa Purchased from Market by using Keys. Sol Purchased from Market by using Keys. La Purchased from Market by using Keys. Ti Purchased from Market by using Keys.

- This article was updated on April 16th, 2023