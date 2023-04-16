Full My Singing Monsters Plant Island Breeding Chart

My Singing Monsters is about collecting as many monsters as possible to add to your island. While you can gather tons of the available monsters in the game by purchasing them through the in-game market, the better or rare type monsters must be made by breeding two monsters together. Plant Island, one of the game’s first locations, has various monsters that players can gather. This guide will show how to acquire each monster in Plant Island, including the breeding requirements or whether you can purchase them at the market.
Full Breeding Chart in Plant Island for My Singing Monsters
Below you will find two grids totaling 63 monsters in Plant Island. The first grid will show monsters that must be created through breeding, while the second grid will show all monsters available at the in-game market — or through other in-game currency.
Note: Some Monsters can be created through various breeding combinations or breeding failures.
Monsters Created Through Breeding
These are monsters that players can create through the breeding mechanic. Remember that some have the same combination, but it is harder to get that specific outcome since they are considered rare — like Ghazt and Rare Ghazt, for example. Breeding rarer monsters will also require more breeding time.
|Monster
|Breeding Requirements
|Drumpler
|Noggin and Mammott
|Fwog
|Noggin and Toe Jammer
|Maw
|Toe Jammer and Mammott
|Shrubb
|Potbelly and Noggin
|Furcorn
|Potbelly and Mammott
|Oaktopus
|Potbelly and Toe Jammer
|T-Rox
|Noggin and Maw, Toe Jammer and Drumpler, Mammot and Fwog.
|Pummel
|Potbelly and Fwog, Noggin and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Shrubb
|Clamble
|Potbelly and Drumpler, Noggin and Furcorn, Mammott and Shrubb
|Bowgart
|Potbelly and Maw, Mammott and Oaktopus, Toe Jammer and Furcorn
|Entbrat
|T-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog.
|Ghazt
|Entbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel.
|Punkleton
|Bogwart + T-Rox.
|G’Joob
|Pummel + T-Rox
|Rare Noggin
|Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the earth element.
|Rare Mammott
|Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Cold element.
|Rare Toe Jammer
|Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Water element.
|Rare Potbelly
|Any three element monster pairing — both parents must have the Plant element.
|Rare Drumpler
|Noggin + Mammott — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Fwog
|Noggin + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Shrubb
|Potbelly + Noggin — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Oaktopus
|Potbelly + Toe Jammer — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare T-Rox
|Noggin + Maw, Toe Jammer + Drumpler, Mammot + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Clamble
|Potbelly + Drumpler, Noggin + Furcorn, Mammott + Shrubb — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Bowgart
|Potbelly + Maw, Mammott + Oaktopus, Toe Jammer + Furcorn — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Entbrat
|T-Rox + Potbelly, Clamble + Toe Jammer, Bowgart + Noggin, Pummel + Mammott, Shrubb + Maw, Oaktopus +Drumpler, Furcorn + Fwog — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Ghazt
|Entbrat + T-Rox, Entbrat + Bowgart, Entbrat + Clamble, Entbrat + Pummel — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare Punkleton
|Bogwart + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Rare G’joob
|Pummel + T-Rox — chances are lower than common monster due to rarity.
|Epic Noggin
|Entbrat + Fwog.
|Epic Mammott
|Entbrat + Furcorn
|Epic Toe Jammer
|Entbrat + Oaktopus
|Epic Potbelly
|Entbrat + Shrubb
|Epic Drumpler
|Clamble + Maw
|Epic Fwog
|Pummel + Furcorn
|Epic Maw
|Bowgart + Drumpler
|Epic Shrubb
|T-Rox + Oaktopus
|Epic Furcorn
|Clamble + Fwog
|Epic Oaktopus
|Bowgart + Shrubb
|Epic T-Rox
|Pummel + Drumpler
|Epic Pummel
|Bowgart + Fwog
|Epic Clamble
|Pummel + Maw
|Epic Bowgart
|Clamble + Oaktopus
|Epic Entbrat
|T-Rox + Shrubb
|Epic Ghazt
|T-Rox + Furcorn
|Epic Punkleton
|Entbrat + Drumpler
|Shugabush
|Bogwart + Clamble
Monsters Purchased Through Market
Players can acquire these monsters through the market or by paying using the game’s various in-game currencies such as Relics, Keys, Diamonds, etc. There are a few here that can possibly be created through a breeding failure.
|Monsters
|How to Purchase
|Noggin
|Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
|Mammott
|Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
|Potbelly
|Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
|Toe Jammer
|Purchase from Market. Also can be acquired from a breeding failure.
|Wubbox
|Purchase from Market by using Coins — must have other common monsters to activate Wubbox.
|Rare Wubbox
|Purchase from Market by using Starpower — must have other rare monsters to activate Rare Wubbox.
|Epic Wubbox
|Purchase from Market by using Diamonds — must have other epic monsters to activate Epic Wubbox.
|Tawkerr
|Purchased for 100 Relics.
|Parlsona
|Purchased for 100 Relics.
|Do
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|Re
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|Mi
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|Fa
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|Sol
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|La
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
|Ti
|Purchased from Market by using Keys.
- This article was updated on April 16th, 2023