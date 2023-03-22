Full Sun Haven Museum Checklist – How to obtain all Alters

Image: Pixel Sprout Studios

Sun Haven is a farming simulation role-playing game with magical elements added into the mix. One magical part of the game is the Altars at Dynus, the moon dragon of the game. If you look to defeat Dynus, you can fight him head-on or make offerings to all nine of his altars. This will help save the world of Sun Haven, but there is another way to help—through Museums. This guide will walk you through all nine Altars and Museums, required items, and rewards.

How to Obtain all Alters and Museums in Sun Haven

Below you will find grids for all nine Alters. Read on further for Museums in order to complete them all and bring peace to Sun Haven.

Altar of Keepsakes

Required Item Where to Get Adventure Keepsake Buy from Weapon Merchant. Riches Keepsake Buy from Weapon Merchant. Romance Keepsake Buy from Romance Merchant Peace Keepsake Buy from Sylvius

Reward: Phantom Plate Helmet.

Altar of Fruit

Required Items Where to Get 20x Raspberries Found from trees in Nel’Vari. 10x Peach Found from trees in Nel’Vari. 20x Orange Found from trees in east and west forest. 20x Blueberries Found from trees in west forest to Nel’vari and dropped from Hornsnakes. 10x Berry Found on the ground in forests. 20x Apple Found from trees in your farm.

Reward: Butterfly Ring.

Altar of Foraging

Required Items Where to Get 300x Log Obtained from cutting down trees. 30x Fire Crystal Found from Sun Haven Mines on floor 22-30. Also dropped by Fire Sprite. 30x Earth Crystal Found on the ground at Quarry and on the ground in East and West Forest. Also dropped by Rock Sprite. 30x Water Crystal Found on the ground at East Forest and inside Sun Haven Mines on floor 6. Also Dropped by Water Sprite. 10x Sand Dollar Found on the ground at the Beach.

Reward: Phantom Plate Legs.

Altar of Gold

Required Items Where to Get 100,000 Coins Obtained from loot, selling items, and chests. 10x Gold Bar Smelted from Gold Ore in the Furnace.

Reward: Phantom Cape. Use our money guide to get 100,000 coins quickly.

Altar of Cooking

Required Items Where to Get Cheesecake Craft at cooking pot or buy from Cafe. Spicy Ramen Craft at cooking pot or buy from Cafe. Sesame Rice Ball Craft at cooking pot or buy from Cafe. Pizza Craft at cooking pot or buy from Cafe. Cookie Craft at cooking pot or buy from Bakery. Coffee Buy from Cafe. Tomato Soup Craft at cooking pot or buy From Bakery. Shimmerroot Treat Craft at cooking pot or buy from Cafe. Energy Smoothie Craft at cooking pot or buy from Sylvius.

Reward: Phantom Plate Gloves.

Altar of Mining

Required Items Where to Get 999x Stone Mine Stones on Farm or Sun Haven Mine. 50x Coal Mine Stones on Farm or Sun Haven Mine Coal Node. 100x Copper Ore Found in Sun Haven Mine or buy from Mining Merchant. 10x Sapphire Found on floor 1 of Sun Haven Mine or buy from Mining Merchant. 10x Ruby Found on floor 9 of Sun Haven Mine or buy from Mining Merchant. 10x Amethyst Sun Haven Mine: Amethyst Node. 5x Diamond Found on floor 29 of Sun haven Mine 5x Hevenite Sun Haven Mine: Havenite Node.

Reward: King’s Lost Mine Key.

Altar of Farming

Required Items Where to Get 30x Wheat Farming by using wheat seeds from the general store. 30x Corn Farming corn seeds from the General store. 30x Potatoes Farming potatoe seeds from General Store. 30x Tomato Farming tomato seeds from General Store. 30x Carrot Farming carrot seeds from General Store. 30x Pepper Farming pepper seeds from General Store 30x Onion Farming onion seeds from General Store. 30x Greenroot Farming greenroot seeds from General Store. 30x Honey Flower Farming Honey Flower seeds from General Store. 30x Rice Farming Rice Seeds from General Store.

Reward: Phantom Chest Plate.

Altar of Fishing

Required Items Where to Get Dorado Fish at any fishing spot in Sun Haven. Duorado Fish at any fishing spot in Withergate. Crab Fish from Sun Haven in the Sea, West Forest using small fishing nets. Sea Bass Fish from Sun Haven using small Fishing Nets. Gold Fish Fish from Sun Haven in Farm, Town, West, Forest using any type of fishing net. Bonemouth Bass Fish any spot in Withergate. Chromafish Fish from Sun Haven in Farm, Town, and West Forest. Golden Carp Fish from Sun Haven in Town and Sea. Flamefish Fish from Nel’vari at any fishing spot. Purrmaid Fish from Withergate in City, Forest, and Midnight Isle. Crystal Tetra Fish from Nel’Vari in City. Sky Ray Fish from Nel’Vari in Elven Forest.

Reward: King Minos’ Emblem. Use our fishing guide for the best fishing spots.

Altar of Tickets

Required Items Where to Get 5000x Tickets Selling items, quests, etc.

Reward: Cerberus Mount Whistle.

Museums, Halls, Bundles, and Rewards

Below is a grid of all three of the Hall of Museums bundles. Bring these items to the Museums located in Sun Haven and get rewarded. Players can find most of these items just by playing the game and doing minimal exploration.

Hall of Gems

Bundles Required Items Reward Mana Bundle 20x Mana Drop. 2x Nel’Vari Mana Infuser. Golden Bundle Golden Milk, Golden Egg, Golden Wool, Golden Pomegranate, Golden Log, Golden Feather, Golden Silk, Golden Apple, Golden Orange, Golden Strawberry, Golden Blueberry, Golden Peach, Golden Raspberry. Golden Tree Seeds, Golden Tree Seeds Recipe. Nel’Vari Mines Bundle 5x Mana Shard, 5x Sparkling Dragon Scale, 5x Sharp Dragon Scale, 5x Tough Dragon Scale. Mining Skill Tome, Golden Leaf Crown. Withergate Mines Bundle 5x Candy Corn Pieces, 5x Rock Candy Gem, 5x Jawbreaker Gem, 5x Hard Butterscotch Gem. High Jumper Shoes, Candy Necklace Gem Bundle Sapphire, Ruby, Amethyst, Diamond, Havenite, Dizzite, Black Diamond. Gem Trophy, Black Diamond Ring. Bars Bundle Copper Bar, Iron Bar, Gold Bar, Adamant Bar, Mithril Bar, Sunite Bar, Elven Steel Bar, Glorite Bar. Magma Headband, Magma Chestplate, Magma Gloves, Magma Pants. Money Bundle 25,000 Coins, 1000 Mana Orbs, 1000 Tickets. Money Maker Tophat, Money Maker Coat, Money Maker Gloves, Money Maker Pants.

The Hall of Culture

Bundle Required Items Rewards Foraging Bundle Log, Apple, Seaweed, Blueberry, Mushroom, Orange, Strawberry, Berry, Raspberry, Peach, Sand Dollar, Starfish. Large Magic Potion, Hardwood Ring, Foraging Ring. Spring Crops Bundle Grapes, Wheat, Tomato, Corn, Onion, Potato, Greenroot, Carrot, Kale, Lettuce, Cinnaberry, Pepper, Shimmeroot. Seed Maker, Advanced Magic Fertilizer Recipe, Spring Scarecrow. Summer Crops Bundle Armoranth, Guava Berry, Beet, Lemon, Chocoberry, Pineapple, Pepper, Melon, Stormelon, Durian. Keg, Advanced Magic Fertilizer, Summer Scarecrow. Fall Crops Bundle Garlic, Yam, Soda Pop, Fizzy Fruit, Cranberry, Barley, Pumpkin, Ghost Pepper, Butternut. 100x Hardwood, 100x Heavystone, 1x Fall Scarecrow. Winter Crops Bundle Tea Leaves, Turnip, Purple Eggplant, Heat Fruit, Marshmallow Bean, Brr-Nana, Starfruit, Hexagon Berry, Snow Pea, Snow Ball, Blizzard Berry, Balloon Fruit, Pythagorean Berry, Blue Moon Fruit, Candy Cane. 20x Watermelon Vine Seeds, 1x Seed Maker, 1x Winter Scarecrow. Flowers Bundle Honey Flower, Red Rose, Blue Rose, Daisy, Orchid, Tulip, Hibiscus, Lavender, Sunflower, Lily, Lotus. 3x Red Rose Bouquet, Red Rose Bouquet Recipe, 3x Blue Rose Bouquet, Blue Rose Bouquet recipe. Exploration Bundle Petrified Log, Phoenix Feather, Fairy Wings, Griffon Egg, Mana Sap, Pumice Stone, Mysterious Antler, Dragon Fang, Monster Candy, Unicorn Hair Tuft. 3x Large Magic Potion, 1x Explorer’s trophy. Combat Bundle Leafie Trinket, Elite Leafie Trinket, Centapillar Trinket, Peppinch-Green Tricket, Scorpepper Trinket, Elite Scorpepper Trinket, Hat Crab Trinket, Floaty Crab Trinket, Bucket Crab Trinket, Umbrella Crab Trinket, Chimchuck Trinket, Ancient Sun Haven Sword, Ancient Nel’Varian Sword, Ancient Withergate Sword. 1x Training Dummy, 1x Combat Trophy, 1x Warriors Keepsake. Alchemy Bundle Mana Potion, Health Potion, Attack Potion, Speed Potion, Defense Potion, Advanced Attack Potion, Advanced Defense Potion, Advanced Spell Damage Potion, Incredible Spell Damage Potion, Incredible Attack Potion, Incredible Defense Potion. Wizard Crafting Table, Wizard’s Crafting Table Recipe. Nel’Vari Crops Bundle Acorn, Rock Fruit, Water Fruit, Fire Fruit, Walk Choy, Wind Chime, Shiiwalki Mushroom, Dragon Fruit, Mana Gem, Cat Tail, Indiglow. Walk Choy Pet, Shiiwalki Mushroom Pet. Withergate Crops Bundle Kraken Kale, Tombmelon, Suckerstem, Razorstalk, Snappy Plant, Moonplant, Eggplant, Demon Orb. Pumpkin Helmet, Farming Skill Tome. Nel’Vari Temple Bundle All 5 editions of the Origins of the Grand Tree, All 5 editions of the Origins of the Sun Haven, All 5 editions of the Origins of Dynus. 10x Sun Orb Seed, Elven Health Book.

Aquarium

Bundle Required Items Requirements Fishing Bundle Handmade Bobber, Ancient Magic Staff, Bronze Dragon Relic, Old Sword Hilt, Nel’Varian Runestone, Ancient Elven Headdress, Old Mayoral Painting, Tentacle Monster Emblem, Ancient Angel Quill, Ancient Naga Crook, Ancient Almari Totem. 1x Legendary Bait, Legendary Bait Recipe, 1x Fishing Trophy. Spring Fish Tank Butterfly Fish, Sun Fish, Flower Flounder, Raincloud Ray, Floral Trout, Neon Tetra, Sea Horse, Painted Egg, Tadpole. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Summer Fish Tank Blazeel, Hearth Angler, Scorching Squid, Magma Star, Tinder Turtle, Pyrelus, Flame Ray, Molten Slug, Searback. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Fall Fish Tank Coducopia, King Salmon, Hayfish, Acorn Anchovy, Vampire Piranha, Ghostfish, Pumpkin Jelly, Pirate Perch, Autumn Leaf Sole. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Winter Fish Tank Frostfin, Christmas Lightfish, Holly Carp, Jingle Brass, Frozen Tuna, Scarrffish, Heatfin, Icicle Carp, Blazing Herring. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Withergate Fish Tank Kraken, Water Bear, Bonemouth Bass, Mummy Trout, Deadeye Shrimp, Electric Eel, Brain Jelly, Redfinned Pincher, Sea Bat, Ghosthead Tuna, Globfish, Living Jelly, Purrmaid, Slime Leech, Goblin Shark, Moonfish, Toothy Angler, Vampire Squid, Viperfish, Albino Squid, Devilfin, Shadowtuna. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Nel’Vari Fish Tank Robed Parrotfish, Axoloti, Frilled Betta, Horsefish, Flamefish, Dragon Gulper, Neapolitan Fish, Snobfish, Kelp Eel, Princerly Frog, Angelfin, Bubblefish, Crystal Tetra, Skyray. Fishing Skill Tome, Small Aquarium. Large Fish Tank Pygmy Tuna, Catfish, Gold Fish, Streamline Cod, Salmon, Clownfish, Black Bass, Rainbow Trout, Popeye Goldfish, Pufferfish, Ironhead Sturgeon, Cuddlefish, Lobster, Silver Carp, Tuna, Blunted Swordfish, Ribbon Eel, Tiger Trout, Eel, Red Snapper, Carp, Redeye Piranha, Angel Fish, Whitebelly Shark, Koi Fish, Sandstone Fish. Fish Mount Whistle.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023