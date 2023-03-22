How to Make Money Quickly in Sun Haven

Image: Pixel Sprout Studios

Like Stardew Valley and any farming simulation game, players will want to get their hands on as much money as soon as possible in Sun Haven. Cash is required to buy various essential items for all sorts of purposes. So how can one get money quickly in Sun Haven? Players can increase their pockets rapidly in a few ways, and this guide aims to walk you through that.

Methods to Get Money as Fast as Possible in Sun Haven

The most straightforward method of getting money quickly in Sun Haven is completing tasks, selling items, or fighting enemies you encounter on your adventure. However, these methods can take some time as the amount of money you receive can be minimal. Follow the other ways we have listed below to speed up the process.

Catching Fish – Fishing is a relaxing and easy process and will grant the player a large amount of cash by selling the fish.

– Fishing is a relaxing and easy process and will grant the player a large amount of cash by selling the fish. Cooking Recipes – Following recipes, planting the necessary ingredients, and then cooking them will open the door for players to sell their dishes. They sell for a hefty price.

– Following recipes, planting the necessary ingredients, and then cooking them will open the door for players to sell their dishes. They sell for a hefty price. Furniture – Players can collect the necessary materials, such as planks and wood, and create furniture at the crafting table. Players can then sell this furniture for a good amount of money.

– Players can collect the necessary materials, such as planks and wood, and create furniture at the crafting table. Players can then sell this furniture for a good amount of money. Skills – Sun Haven has a skill tree that can help increase the money one gets throughout the day. The “Savings” skill is good here as it will give players a bonus of 40/80/120 gold daily. There are also skills that increase your crafting speed, allowing you to sell inventory faster.

Following the methods above while completing tasks and killing enemies will never leave you without any cash. Now you can head to all the available shops in the game as you see fit to increase your inventory. There are dozens of Sun Haven stores, each with its unique purpose, so have fun and spend all that newfound cash!

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023