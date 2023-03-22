All Fishing Locations and Best Fishing Spots in Sun Haven

Image: Pixel Sprout Studios

Sun Haven is the newest farm sim that has everything you’d expect — farming, romance, and, of course, fishing. If you’ve been enjoying Sun Haven so far but need some extra help figuring out all the fishing locations and best fishing spots, you’ve come to the right place.

All Fishing Locations in Sun Haven

In Sun Haven, you can fish anywhere there is water. There are a few places that are known to have better catch rates than others, but here are all of the fishing spots in each area and the fish you can catch there:

Sun Haven Town and Farm Silver Carp Catfish Pygmy Tuna Blue Gill Red Tie Guppy Gold Fish Chromafin Dorado Koi Fish Bitterling

Sun Haven Ocean Blunted Swordfish Ironhead Sturgeon Pufferfish Streamline Cod Eel Blue Tang Cuddlefish Pygmy Tuna Angel Fish Whitebelly Shark Royal Herring Bashful Pike Crab Sea Bass Golden Carp Salmon Clown Fish Ribbon Eel Lobster Tuna

The East Wilderness and West Forest Red Tie Guppy Blue Gill Catfish Carp Red Snapper Silver Carp Eel Averagemouth Bass Red Eyed Piranha God Fish Dorado Chromafin Popeye Goldfish Tiger Trout Black Bass

Nel’vari Forest Kelp Eel Snob Fish Dragon Gulper Unicornfish Bark Fish Robed PArrotfish Flame Fish Sky Ray Axolotl Royal Koi Leaf Sole Fungus Fish Bubblefish

Nel’vari Town and Farm Kelp Eel Snob Fish Dragon Gulper Velveteen Beta Robed Parrotfish Flame Fish Crystal Tetra Frilled Beta Horsefish Neapolitan Fish Princely Frog Angel Fish

The Sewer Toothy Angler Zombie Fish Slim Leech Shadow Tuna Bonemouth Bass Dorado Spiked Salmon Water Bear Vampire Squid Ghosthead Tuna Mummy Trout Brain Jelly

Withergate Town Zombie Fish Living Jelly Jack o’ Fin Bonemouth Bass Dorado Albino Squid Kraken Dumbo Octopus Goblin Shark Moonfish Devilfin Ell-Like-Thing Electric Eel Glob Fish Viperfish

Withergate Forest Deadeye Shrimp Jack o’ Fin Slime Leech Living Jelly Zombie Fish Shadow Tuna Purrmaid Redfinned Pincher Sea Bat Creepfish Ghoulfish



Best Fishing Locations in Sun Haven

While you can fish anywhere, you might wait around for a long time before you catch a fish. There are specific spots that yield better rewards.

In Sunhaven, the best place to farm for fish is the river located west of the town. Here, many fish usually spawn which makes it one of the best fishing places. For the Sunhaven Ocean, the best place to fish is off of the backward L-shaped wooden pier.

The best place to find the Wilderness East and Forest West fish is on and around the first bridge in the Forest West. In the Nel’vari Forest, the best spot to fish is found right across the three stones and just north before the hill.

The best fishing spot in the Nel’vari town is in the river located in the south of the town. For the Sewers, there is only one place to fish, but for Withergate, the best place to fish is directly to the right of the Sewer on the wooden dock.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023