Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream – Date, How to Watch, and More

Genshin Impact‘s current version 2.3 is ending very soon and players are already eager to know what awaits them on the game’s next big update 2.4. But when will Genshin Impact’s 2.4 Livestream take place, how can you watch it, and what can you expect? To answer those questions, we will now tell you the premiere date and all you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream When and How to Watch

It was revealed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact’s developer, through the game’s official English Twitter profile, that the English version of the Special Program is scheduled to take place on December 26th, at 07:00 AM (UTC-5). It was also revealed that you will be able to watch the event on the game’s official Twitch channel. It’s good to remember that the game’s Chinese live stream will debut on the same day, but will be airing on the day before, thanks to time zone differences. The Chinese live stream is scheduled to take place at 20:00, in what we can assume is UTC +8. You will be able to watch it on the game’s official Bilibili channel.

Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/yA5NIFN31m — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 24, 2021

What to Expect

The stream will feature the already confirmed presentation of the game’s new 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and that of the new 4-star Geo Polearm user Yun Jin. Thes stream will also reveal all-new details regarding the game’s upcoming events, which will very likely feature a new Liyue themed festival, as well as the pivotal participation of both 5-star’s Xiao and Ganyu. The event will also reveal to players the already leaked new outfits for both Ningguang and Keqing.

The featured characters set to star on the version’s banners will also be revealed. To those who can’t wait for the event, according to known leaker Lumie, the version’s first banner will feature both Xiao and Shenhe.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.