Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 2.5 is getting ever closer and fans are already saving their Primogems for the arrival of the game’s upcoming 5-star Electro Catalyst user Yae Miko, the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, and a fan-favorite among the game’s community. With that said, to make sure you are well prepared for the arrival of Yae Miko, here are all the materials you will need to ascend her all the way to level 90.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Yae Miko Ascension Materials List

According to Honey Impact, Yae Miko’s list of ascension materials will feature, apart from the usual Vajrada Amethysts, used by all Electro characters in Genshin Impact, a large amount of both Sea Ganoderma and Handguards. Players will also need to gather a total of 46 Dragonheir’s False Fins to ascent the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine all the way to level 90. You can check out below the amount needed to ascend Yae Miko form level 1 to 90, as they are presented in Honey Impact:

Lv.20 to 20+ : 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Sea Ganoderma, 3x Old Handguard, 20,000 Mora.

Lv.40 to 40+: 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Dragonheir's False Fin, 10x Sea Ganoderma, 15x Old Handguard, 40,000 Mora.

Lv.50 to 50+: 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Dragonheir's False Fin, 20x Sea Ganoderma, 12x Kageuchi Handguard, 60,000 Mora.

Lv.60 to 60+ : 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Dragonheir's False Fin, 30x Sea Ganoderma, 18x Kageuchi Handguard, 80,000 Mora.

Lv.70 to 70+ : 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Dragonheir's False Fin, 45x Sea Ganoderma, 12x Famed Handguard, 100,000 Mora.

Lv.80 to 80+: 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x 12x Dragonheir's False Fin, 60x Sea Ganoderma, 24x Famed Handguard, 120,000 Mora.

Now that you know which domains you need to face, as well as all the recourses you need to gather to be able to ascend Yae Miko all the way to level 90, don’t forget to check out all the leaks regarding her banner, as well as her signature weapon, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, constellations, talents, release date, and more.

Genshin Impact's version 2.4 "Fleeting Colors in Flight" is set to run until February 2022.