Genshin Impact 2.5 Leaks: Yae Miko Weapon, Skills, Release Date, and More

Yae Miko, the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, is without a shadow of a doubt one of Genshin Impact‘s most beloved characters, thanks to her design, personality, and lore. With that said, fans are over the moon now that the leaks were confirmed and she was officially revealed as the game’s new 5-star Electro Catalyst. Now, as many leaks regarding her set continue to surface, here’s Yae Miko’s weapon, skills, release date, and more.

Yae Miko: Elemental Skill and Burst

As we said above, Yae Miko will be a 5-star Electro Catalyst user. According to the leaks, she will also have a CRIT Rate ascension stat. Her Elemental Skill ”Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura” will allow Yae to summon up to three Sesshou Sakuras, which will deal Electro damage to enemies inside their AoE at fixed intervals. The level of the tokens will increase when placed close to one another, increasing their damage.

Her Elemental Burst, ”Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin”, on the other hand, will deal massive Electro Damage. Using the skill will destroy the currently placed Sesshou Sakuras and deal additional elemental damage. Her Burst will cost 90 energy. You can check out Yae Miko’s full showcase below, courtesy of known leaker Dimbreath.

Talents and Constellations

According to the leaks, also revealed by Dimbreath, Yae’s talents will be focused on both increasing her damage and decreasing her cooldowns, as her first innate talent will allow her party members to reduce her Elemental Skill’s CD at fixed intervals by using both their Elemental Skill and Bursts. Her second innate talent will increase the damage of her Elemental Skill by 0,15/0.12% for every point of Elemental Mastery she has. Her crafting talent on the other hand will give players a 25% chance to get an extra random Talent Book of the same region when crafting Talent Level Up materials. The rarity of the extra book will be the same as the items consumed during the process.

According to known leaker UBatcha, Yae Miko’s first two constellations will be focused on restoring her energy (8 particles) after using her Elemental Burst (C1), as well as increasing both the AoE and the maximum level of her Sesshou Sakura tokens (C2). Her fourth constellation on the other hand will, according to leaks, increase the Electro DMG Bonus of her party by 20% for 5 seconds every time her Elemental Skill hits an opponent. The value is not cumulative. With that said, her sixth constellation will give her Sesshou Sakura tokens the ability to ignore 60% of her enemies’ defense.

It’s good to remember that version 2.5 is still in its early beta stage, so many of the values and descriptions showcased are subjected to change, as some already were, and do not represent the final state of the future character.

Yae Miko’s Signature Weapon

Together with new details on her set, Yae’s signature weapon, the 5-star catalyst, Kagura’s Verity, was also leaked. The weapon will have a CRIT DMG substat. The weapon will also increase its wielder’s elemental skill damage by 12% for 12 seconds. The effect can be stacked three times, making it the perfect fit for Yae’s set. You can check out the current in-game description of Yae Miko’s signature weapon, Kagura’s Verity, below, courtesy of known leaker UBatcha.

[2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity – 5 Star Catalyst Refinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5 Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! pic.twitter.com/c8KNcTfNEQ — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) January 5, 2022

Yae Miko: Release Date and Banner Composition

As we said above, according to miHoYo, who officially revealed the character, Yae Miko will be released on Genshin impact’s upcoming version 2.5. With that said, according to many leaks by known and renowned sources, Yae Miko will be released in the first character wish banner of the version. That have been no trustworthy leaks regarding what other characters will be featured as part of the upcoming version’s banners, but many speculate that the Raiden Shogun will get her first rerun. Taking into account the time in which version 2.4 will end, Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 is expected to be released on February 15, 2022.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2022