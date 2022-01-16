Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 is here and players are not wasting time in their quest to not only fully explore the new region of Enkanomiya but also save enough Primogems to get Yae Miko, who is set to star on the first character wish banner of the game’s upcoming version 2.5. But apart from Yae, who will star on the upcoming version’s banners? With that said, here’s everything that leaked regarding the banners set to be featured in Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Banner Leaks: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and More

According to known and trustworthy sources in the Genshin Impact community, like known leaker UBatcha, apart from Yae Miko, there are no confirmations about the other characters set to star on the upcoming version’s Character Wish Banners. According to other leaks, version 2.5 will not feature the debut of an archon quest but will, in exchange, feature the release of a new Raiden Shogun story quest, as well as the debut of Yae Miko’s first story quest. With that said, taking into account the leaks regarding the game’s new chapters, as well as the new leaked weekly boss fight, which is set to debut during version 2.5, is probable that the Raiden Shogun will get her first rerun during the version. Many fans also speculate that Kazuha will also get a rerun during version 2.5.

If you are still not sure you should pull for Yae Miko in Genshin impact’s upcoming version 2.5, don’t forget to check out her signature weapon, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, constellations, talents, release date, and more. On another note, don’t forget to check out all you need to know about Kamisato Ayato, the rumored star of the game’s upcoming version 2.6.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2022