Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayato – All We Know So Far

December 23rd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Kamisato-Ayato

Kamisato Ayato, the current head of the Kamisato Clan and Ayaka’s older brother is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact, even though he is yet to make an actual appearance in the game, only being mentioned in various dialogues and being featured on Itto’s character trailer, as a voice. But who is Ayato, what will be his kit, will he be a 5-star, and when will he be released? To answer those questions and more, here’s everything we know about Kamisato Ayato.

Who is Kamisato Ayato?

As we said above, Kamisato Ayato is Ayaka’s older brother and the current head of the Kamisato Clan. He took on the role of head of the clan after the death of his parents. Ayato is also the leader of the Shuumatsuban organization, composed of an elite group of ninjas. He is also the only member of the organization capable of finding Sayu with ease, much to her disbelief. Ayato is highly regarded in Inazuma, while also being described as someone who is always stressed, thanks to his responsibilities, which causes Ayaka to worry. He is also described as being someone who excels with both a sword and a polearm. According to an Arataki Itto voice line, Ayato seems to be a fan of card games and beetle fighting.

Kamisato Ayato Vision and Abilities

According to many leaks, Ayato will be a 5-star character and wield a Hydro vision. Also, according to the latest leaked information regarding the character, revealed by known leaker Dimbreath, which the leaker themself claimed to be questionable, he will be a sword user whose data mention both Kento Poses, which will probably increase attack and the existence of special attacks set to deal elemental damage. It’s still unknown if he will be a support or a DPS.

When Will Ayato be Released?

According to many leaks, Ayato is expected to be released on either Genshin Impact’s version 2.5 or 2.6, both scheduled to take place in the first half of 2022. Is good to point out that is almost a guarantee that Yae Miko will be one of the featured 5-star characters set to be released on version 2.5. According to many leaks, she will be a 5-star Electro Catalyst user.

Ayato’s Voice Actor

It’s worth mentioning that Ayato’s Japanese voice actor, who voiced his small appearance on Arataki Itto’s character trailer, was revealed to be Akira Ishida, who also voices Otto Apocalypse in miHoYo’s Honkai Impact 3rd. It was also revealed that the characters also share the same Chinese voice actor. You can check out Akira Ishida’s work below, featured in Honkai Impact 3rd’s [Pre-Revelation] trailer:

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2021

