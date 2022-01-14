Genshin Impact: 5 Easy Ways to Get Lots of Primogems

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here, and many players are either spending their hard-earned Primogems as they try to get Shenhe and Xiao, or saving their resources for the upcoming Zhongli/Ganyu reruns, as well as for the debut of Yae Miko on version 2.5. With that said, to help you earn as many Primogems as possible and get your favorite characters, here are 5 easy ways to get lots of Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Complete You Daily Commissions

Let’s start with the most obvious one, completing your Daily Commissions. The commissions are a good way to get a daily amount of Primogems, 60 to be exact, in a short span of time, which allows even players who are currently out of time to dive in and get their daily amount fast. If you get your daily Primogems every day for a month you will reap a total of 1.800/1860 Primogems. Not bad, right?

Complete Daily World Quests

The last versions of Genshin Impact introduced to the game a wide amount of what we can call Daily World Quests, as the next step of the questline will only become available a day after finishing the previous one. An example of it is the Tatara Tales questline, which has seven parts and gives players between 30 and 50 Primogems a day. Not only that, but the questline also rewards you with a good amount of Mora and Character XP Materials.

Complete Character Hangouts

Character Hangouts also offer players the chance to get a good amount of Primogems upon the first completion. With that said, each character hangout features multiple endings, which can be summarized to a total of 100 Primogems each, making it a good way to get gems as you get to know new sides of your favorite characters.

Invite Characters to their Favorite Furniture Sets

The Serenitea Pot offers players the chance to not only decorate the Realm Within to their heart’s content but also the ability to invite their characters to stay with them. With that said, each character has their favorite furniture sets, and inviting them to each for the first time will not only unlock a special dialogue but will also reward you with 20 Primogems.

Find Precious and Luxurious Chests

Hunting for treasure chests is a great way to get resources as you explore the world of Genshin Impact. With that said, you can get a good amount of Primogems by opening both Precious and Luxurious Chests. Each Precious Chest rewards you with at least 5 Primogems, as well as many other goodies. A Luxurious Chest, on the other hand, will reward you with at least 10 Primogems.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

