Genshin Impact Ayato Leaks: All you Need to Know About Ayato’s Signature Weapon

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.5 was just released, and together with its debut, a new series of leaks surfaced, this time focused on not only the game’s upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword user Kamisato Ayato but also on his signature weapon. With that said, we will now tell you everything that was leaked regarding Kamisato Ayato’s signature weapon.

Ayato Signature Weapon: All you Need to Know About Haran Tsukishiro Futsu

According to the most recent leaks, Ayato’s signature weapon will be a 5-star Sword called Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, which will have a Crit Rate substat and 608 ATK at level 90. Also, according to the weapon’s description, present on Project Amber, the sword will give its wielder a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus as well as the ability to accumulate Wavespike stacks every time a teammate scores a normal attack. Up to 5 stacks can be gained and each will offer the character equipping the weapon an 8% (R1) normal Attack bonus after triggering their own Elemental Skill. The stacks will last for 8 seconds and will all be spent when you trigger the wielder’s Elemental Skill. In other words, the weapon will be able to give its wielder a 40% increase in Normal attack damage while at its first refinement rank.

The ability to increase its wielder normal attack damage makes the weapon a perfect fit for Ayato’s playstyle, as it will be, according to the leaks, focused on dealing fast normal attacks when in his Soukai Kanka state. Its secondary stat is also a match made in Celestia, as, according to the leaks, Ayato will have a Crit Rate ascension stat.

How Will you be able to get Haran Tsukishiro Futsu?

As all 5-star character tailored weapons, the Haran Tsukishiro Futsu sword will most likely be available as part of version’s 2.6 first weapon wish banner. So we advise you to save your Primogems if you hope to not only get Kamisato Ayato but also his featured weapon during their run in Genshin Impact’s upcoming version, set to debut in 40 to 45 days.

Now that you know everything you need to know about Kamisato Ayato‘s signature weapon, don’t forget to check out a comprehensive look at all of his leaked constellations.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022