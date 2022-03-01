Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Event: Start Date, Requirements, and Rewards

Genshin Impact has had a diverse number of events since its release that keep things fresh and exciting for players who are venturing through the bucolic lands of the world. The recent Lantern Rite event was one such event that players had experienced. There is now another event going to be starting very soon and that is the ‘Divine Ingenuity’ event that will bring a new domain for players. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event.

What The Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Event Is

The event itself as mentioned will have a new domain for players to explore and venture through. Furthermore, there are even new gameplay modes for the domains. There is ‘Preset Domains’ where the player must go through five domains that have been created by the development team. The player will have to reach the specified ‘Destination’ within a time limit and collect a lot of ‘Adventure Coins’ while you are doing so. There is different terrain, traps, blessing effects, etc within each different preset domain.

However, ‘Custom Domains’ are domains that are created by other players and in order to access the custom domains, you will have to complete the world quest ‘Divine Ingenuity’ first in order to play them. Players will have a lot of options to create their domains and they can activate different objectives or even add time limits among many other settings to alter the domain with.

As can be observed, there is a lot of things to do with domains in the latest event.

Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Event Starting Time and Requirements

The event will start on the 2nd of March at 10:00 Am server time and then through to the 21st of March until 03:59 Am Server Time. However, in order to play the event, you will need to be adventure rank 28 or above and also must have completed the ‘Archon Quest’, ‘Chapter 1: Act III – A New Star Approaches’, after you have completed all of that you will be able to play the event.

Whether you choose your favorite characters or try some characters you haven’t played as before for the event, there will be something for everyone with this event.

Rewards For The Divine Ingenuity Event

As for the rewards, there are many as after you have helped the Adventurer’s Guild with the preset domain tasks, you will obtain rewards such as Hero’s Wit, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Primogem, and Talent Level-Up Materials for your character to collect.

Notably, the event will allow players to harness their creativity and create domains that are representative of the challenges that they want to observe from various domains. This event will definitely get the attention of a lot of players. There may be other rewards that the event will give players but that is yet to be seen however it will be known on the 2nd of March when the event begins for players.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS.