Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022 Event Guide: All Rewards and Challenges

Genshin Impact has had a host of events over the years since its release. One particular event that gains a lot of traction is the Lantern Rite event. The Lantern Rite event started on January the 25th and will continue until February the 12th at 3:59 for the server time. With all the challenges included for the event, it’s an excellent time to start going through everything that the event has to offer and collecting all of the rewards that are available for the challenges your character has to complete. This guide article will give you an overview of what the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite challenges are and the rewards you will gain from them.

What the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Challenges Are

Firstly, you will have to start the event to begin the challenges. To experience the event, you will have to have completed Chapter 1: Act III, and the Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I. Along with this you also have to be Adventure Rank 28 and above. There are four specific challenges to play within the event and they are listed here:

Flameplune Starflowers

The Great Gathering

Oceanic Defender

Wondrous Shadows

Each challenge is unique and will reward you with great rewards. In ‘Flameplune Starflowers’, you will be creating/smelting fireworks which of course will be a thrill for those who enjoy crafting items. You will need to create many fireworks to specific settings within the challenge.

For ‘The Great Gathering’, you will be completing five unique missions which will take you on a journey through the sea and the land. Notably, in keeping with the sea theme, the ‘Oceanic Defender’ challenge will have you defeating ‘Beisht’, which can be seen as a three-headed sea dragon. ‘Wondrous Shadows’ however will have you rotating a lantern after speaking to Yuang Rong. You will have to cast shadows on a wall for this challenge.

Lantern Rite Challenge Rewards

In terms of the rewards gained from completing the challenges, here is a list of the respective challenge and rewards gained from completing it:

Flameplune Starflowers – Affluence talismans, fireworks, hero’s wit, mora, mystic enhancement ore, and primogems

– Affluence talismans, fireworks, hero’s wit, mora, mystic enhancement ore, and primogems The Great Gathering – Bountiful Year recipe, hero’s wit, immaculate talismans, mora, mystic enhancement ore, and primogems

– Bountiful Year recipe, hero’s wit, immaculate talismans, mora, mystic enhancement ore, and primogems Oceanic Defender – Conquest talismans, hero’s wit, mora, and primogems

– Conquest talismans, hero’s wit, mora, and primogems Wondrous Shadows – Affluence talismans, hero’s wit, mora, mystic enhancement ore, and primogems

As you can observe there are a vast range of rewards on offer and you can collect all of them by completing the challenges for the event. It should be noted that you can also get the free character on offer from the event by completing the quest known as ‘The Stars Inscribe the Year’s Wishes’ and this can be completed by acquiring 1000 affluence and conquest talismans. You can then choose a four-star Liyue character as a reward.

Will you be playing the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event and completing all of the challenges for the rewards this month?

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS.