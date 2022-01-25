Most Popular Genshin Impact Characters Revealed By Player Survey

Genshin Impact has a diverse cast of characters and it’s this diversity and personality that flows throughout each character that is a likely factor of players returning to the experience time and time again. With new characters being added on a frequent basis with a lot of updates, there are always new experiences to enjoy with new characters. A recent player survey has been completed and throughout the survey, players have made their thoughts known on their own personal favourite characters. This article will take you through the main results of the survey and who the most popular Genshin Impact characters are.

Ultimately, the survey would split the surveyors into categories, notably their gender which would go by Female, Male, Other, Prefer not to say, and then their age range. Along with the main character survey, it would also discuss the respondent’s adventurer’s rank, favourite weapon classes, regions, etc.

The survey has showcased that Kazuha is the overall favourite character in the experience (based on the results of the survey respondents) with 9.7% of respondents highlighting this fact. The 2nd favourite character was Hu Tao, following them there was Xiao, Zhongli, and then childe. Players have been playing as these characters for a long time and their popularity is often echoed through the community and in online forums so it makes sense that these characters are the most popular from this survey.

However, it should also be noted that this of course doesn’t take into account the majority of Genshin Impact’s playerbase. In terms of the favourite element that players chose from the survey, Anemo had been the highest percentage with 27.5% in total. On the other side, the favourite weapon class was a ‘polearm’ with 36.1% of respondents noting that. With the vast array of weapons on offer, there was a decent percentage across all of the categories on offer for the survey.

The two favourite aspects of Genshin Impact that players enjoyed was the story and exploring which both had a large percentage of players choosing those specific options. There certainly is a lot of story content that is continually added to the game. Ultimately, the survey showcased the favourite characters to players and it was a thrill to observe the overall results.

Will you be playing Genshin Impact and playing as the favourite characters this month?

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2022