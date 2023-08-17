Genshin Impact Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss Location and Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to ascend Lyney all the way to level 90 in Genshin Impact, you will need to gather a wide amount of Emperor’s Resolutions, which can only be acquired by defeating Fontaine’s Emperor of Fire and Iron boss. But where is the boss located? And after finding his location, how can you get to him?

Where to Find the Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss

You will be able to find the Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss in Genshin Impact by heading to an underground cave located in the southmost portion of the Balleau Region. The cave will be located directly below the Aquabus trail leading to the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, as you can see below:

How to Reach the Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss in Genshin Impact

In order to reach the boss, you must first head to the Teleport Waypoint located at the center of the Elton Trench area (heading to the one south of the area can also work). Once there, just follow the path toward the boss icon until you spot a hole leading deeper down.

After spotting the hole, just dive into it and then continue heading down until you are met with a new path leading upwards. The path will lead you directly to the boss area. Differently from the Icewind Suite, you will be able to trigger the boss fight by simply heading toward the Emperor of Fire and Iron.

All Emperor of Fire and Iron Rewards

Defeating the Emperor of Fire and Iron will net you a guaranteed amount of EXP as well as a few Emperor’s Resolutions. You will also receive a few Agnidus Agate pieces of various rarities and may also get a few random artifact pieces of the Berserker, The Exile, Lucky Dog, Gladiator’s Finale, and Wanderer’s Troupe sets.

The amount you will get, as well as the rarity of your possible drops will be heavily dependent on your world level. For example, you will only be able to get a guaranteed 5-star artifact piece at world level 8.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023