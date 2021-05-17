Genshin Impact Eula Build and Character Guide

Eula is the latest 5-star character to debut in Genshin Impact, and the second of two new characters introduced in Version 1.5. Also known as the “Spindrift Knight,” Eula is the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, though some believe she is merely infiltrating the Knight’s ranks for revenge. Why? Well, her family – the formerly noble Lawrence clan – may or may not have been a right group of bastards. Regardless of Eula’s motives, she eagerly hunts down the foes of Mondstadt with her claymore and Cryo vision.

Genshin Impact Eula Build Guide and Character Breakdown

Below are listed Eula’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. The full build guide for Eula follows her constellations so we can better reference her abilities and passives. If you’d rather skip to the build guide just scroll down until you reach her character trailer.

If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Eula Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Favonius Bladework – Edel Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 consecutive strikes (two are double hits). Charged Attack: Drains stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex Eula imbues her claymore with ice, creating a sharp, swift blade. Press: Slashes swiftly, dealing Cyro damage. When it hits an opponent, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart that stacks up to 2 times. These stacks can only be gained once every 0.3s. Grimheart: Increases Eula’s resistance to interruption and increases her Defense. Hold: Wielding her sword, Eula consumes all the stacks of Grimheart and lashes forward, dealing AoE Cryo damage to opponents in front of her. If Grimheart stacks are consumed, surrounding opponents will have their Physical Resistance and Cryo Resistance decreased. Each consumed stack of Grimheart will be converted into an Icewhirl Brand that deals Cryo damage to nearby opponents.

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination Eula brandishes her claymore, dealing Cryo damage to nearby opponents and creating a Lightfall Sword that follows her around for a duration of up to 7s. While present, the Lightfall Sword increases Eula’s resistance to interruption. When Eula’s own Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst deal damage to opponents, they will charge the Lightfall Sword, which can gain an energy stack once every 0.1s. Once its duration ends, the Lightfall Sword will descend and explode violently, dealing Physical Damage to opponents. This damage scales on the number of energy stacks the Lightfall Sword has accumulated. If Eula leaves the field, the Lightfall Sword will explode immediately.



Eula Passive Talents

Roiling Rime If 2 stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing the Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex , a Shattered Lightfall Sword will be created that will explode immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical Damage dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination.

Wellspring of War-Lust When Glacial Illumination is cast, the Cooldown of Icetide Vortex is reset and Eula gains 1 stack of Grimheart.

Aristocratic Introspection When Eula crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.



Eula Constellations

Tidal Illusion Every time Icetide Vortex’s Grimheart stacks are consumed, Eula’s Physical Damage is increased by 30% for 6s. Each stack consumed will increase the duration of this effect by 6s up to a maximum of 18s.

Lady of Seafoam Decrease the Cooldown of Icetide Vortex’s Holding Mode, rendering it identical to the Press Mode Cooldown.

Lawrence Pedigree Increases the level of Glacial Illumination by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Obstinacy of One’s Inferiors Lighfall Swords deal 25% increased Damage against opponents with less than 50% HP.

Chivalric Quality Increases the level of Icetide Vortex by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Noble Obligation Lightfall Swords created by Glacial Illumination start with 5 stacks of energy. Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts have a 50% chance to grant the Lightfall Sword an additional stack of energy.



Genshin Impact Eula Build Guide

As you may have no doubt noticed, Eula is a burst DPS dealer in Genshin Impact since her Lightfall Swords generate quite a bit of damage, alongside her Cryo pulses. She needs to remain on the field to gain as many stacks as possible for those Lighfall Swords, otherwise they’ll explode the second you swap her out.

That means you’ll want to bolster her Attack damage and Crit stats, though Energy Recharge is not terrible on her since she is can push a healthy amount of Super-Conduit reactions when paired with an Electro character (you’ll simply want to prioritize boosting her Physical damage first and foremost).

Weapons

Eula has a claymore custom-made for her, The Song of Broken Pines. You know what that means: it’s also a 5-star, so you’ll have to gamble on the Weapon Banner. That’s not ideal for most travelers out there keen on saving money, so unless you have deep pockets and infinite patience you’ll want to look into an alternative. Thankfully there are a couple of claymores that are “easier” to obtain.

The Serpent Spine is a solid 4-star claymore that synergizes well with Eula’s kit, and it’s available as a Battle Pass reward. Yes, that means you’ll need to grind up the pass to at least rank 30 to grab this weapon, but that beats praying to the Wish gods (alternatively, you could pay to advance the pass to rank 30, but I’m more of a mind to grind).

The Snow-tombed Silverstar 4-star claymore combos well with Eula’s Cryo damage, dealing Attack damage to enemies afflicted by the element. The best part about this claymore? It’s easily obtainable from playing the game, and we have a guide on how to grab one here. It may not be Eula’s best weapon in Genshin Impact, but you can get your hands on it within a reasonable amount of time, and it will do work until you grab either the Serpent Spine or Song of Broken Pines.

Finally, if you are sitting on a Prototype Archaic (4-star) or grabbed a Skyward Pride (5-star) whilst trying to pull the Song of Broken Pines those will work well with Eula’s kit. You’ll still want to aim for either the Song of Broken Pines, Serpent Spine, or Snow-tombed Silverstar over these (except the Skyward Pride; use it over the 4-stars), but your Eula will certainly excel with either of those two claymores if they are all you currently have.

Song of Broken Pines: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Attack by 16 %, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus When you possess four Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” increases Normal Attack Speed by 12 % and increases Attack by 20 %. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement, ” buffs of the same type will not stack.

A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Attack by %, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus Serpent Spine : Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6 % (up to 10 %) more Damage and take 3 % (down to 2 %) more Damage. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes Damage. Secondary: Crit Rate

: Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal % (up to %) more Damage and take % (down to %) more Damage. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes Damage. Secondary: Crit Rate Snow-tombed Silverstar: Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a 60 % (up to 100 %) chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing 80 % (up to 140 %) AoE Attack Damage. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt 200 % (up to 360 %) Attack Damage instead by the icicle. Can only occur once every 10s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus

Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a % (up to %) chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle above them, dealing % (up to %) AoE Attack Damage. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt % (up to %) Attack Damage instead by the icicle. Can only occur once every Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus Prototype Archaic : On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240 % (up to 480 %) Attack Damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack.

: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional % (up to %) Attack Damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack. Skyward Sword: Increases all Damage by 8% (up to 16%) . After using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, on hit, creates a vacuum blade that does 80% (up to 160%) of Attack as Damage to opponents along its path. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Artifacts

Eula may be a Cryo character, but she benefits the most from boosts to her Physical damage and regular Attack. Because of this you’ll want to grab the new Pale Flame artifact set from Ridge Watch. If you have any Bloodstained Chivalry or Gladiator’s Finale lying around these two sets will work well until you can farm up an ideal set of Pale Flame.

You can mix and match them a bit, though you’ll want to use the 2-piece bonus from Pale Flame alongside the 2-piece from Bloodstained Chivalry if you have solid rolls on those items (again, swap to Pale Flame once you have a full set you’re happy with). If all you have are Gladiator’s Finale and Bloodstained Chivalry then focus on either the full 4-piece from Gladiator’s, or mix its 2-piece with Bloodstained’s 2-piece. Do not use the full 4-piece from Bloodstained Chivalry if you can help it.

The stats you want to prioritize for your Eula build in Genshin Impact are Attack/Attack Percentage, Crit Rate, Crit Hit, and lastly Energy Recharge.

Pale Flame (Ridge Watch) (2) Physical DMG +25% (4) When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Attack is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.

(Ridge Watch) Bloodstained Chivalry (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Physical DMG +25%

(Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) Gladiator’s Finale (Dropped by Normal and Weekly Bosses at World Level 3+) (2) Attack +18% (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack Damage by 35%.

(Dropped by Normal and Weekly Bosses at World Level 3+)

Eula Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Dandelion Seed, 3x Damaged Mask, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Crystalline Bloom (Cryo Hypostases world boss), 10x Dandelion Seed, 15x Damaged Mask, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Crystalline Bloom, 20x Dandelion Seed, 12x Stained Mask, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Crystalline Bloom, 30x Dandelion Seed, 18x Stained Mask, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Crystalline Bloom, 45x Dandelion Seed, 12x Ominous Mask, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Crystalline Bloom, 60x Dandelion Seed, 24x Ominous Mask, 120000 Mora



Eula Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Resistance, 6x Damaged Mask, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Resistance, 3x Stained Mask, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Resistance, 4x Stained Mask, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Resistance, 6x Stained Mask, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Resistance, 9x Stained Mask, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Resistance, 4x Ominous Mask, 1x Dragon Lord’s Crown (Azhdaha weekly boss), 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Resistance, 6x Ominous Mask, 1x Dragon Lord’s Crown, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Resistance, 9x Ominous Mask, 2x Dragon Lord’s Crown, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Resistance, 12x Ominous Mask, 2x Dragon Lord’s Crown, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:May 17th, 2021