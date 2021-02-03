Genshin Impact – How Does the Parametric Transformer Work

The Parametric Transformer is the newest gadget added to Genshin Impact in Version 1.3, and this little device will allow you to randomly convert your materials into different items. If you’ve been hoarding arrows, masks, and slimes (oh my) then the Parametric Transformer is the perfect device for you. You can easily grab it by completing a short quest in Liyue, and once you’ve done so you’re free to use it as you see fit . . . with a catch, of course.

The Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact can only be used every seven days, and the results are random.

The Parametric Transformer allows you to “transmute” 150 materials into different items, though in traditional Genshin Impact fashion the loot that comes out the other end of the process is largely random. You can put nothing but blue quality weapon ascension materials into the Parametric Transformer and end up with a handful of green character ascension materials. Thus far it seems to be best to use low quality materials you happen to have in bulk, since the Parametric Transformer has a 7 day cooldown between uses.

Once you’ve slotted your 150 materials you’ll be given one last warning to ensure you are absolutely sure those are the items you wish to burn. Afterwards, the Parametric Transformer will spawn in front of you, and you’ll have to attack the Parametric Transformer with elemental attacks to charge it. Whip out a catalyst user to get the job done quickly (Sucrose is excellent for this).

Once the Parametric Transformer is fully charged you’ll be able to interact with it to grab your new items. You will earn a combination of Mora, character exp books, enhancement crystals, and ascension materials, but it’s all random. Don’t rely on the Parametric Transformer as a means to farm what you need. Instead, think of it as a way to burn off the crap you’ve been hoarding (looking at you, mint) for something more useful. Well, hopefully something more useful . . . .