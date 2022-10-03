Genshin Impact: How to Get and Increase Clearance

While exploring the desert portion of Sumeru in Genshin Impact, you will undoubtedly find a wide array of Scarlet Sand Slate mechanisms, all of which require clearance in order to be activated. But how can you get clearance, and most importantly, after getting it, how can you increase your level? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get and increase clearance on Genshin Impact.

How to Get Clearance in Genshin Impact

You can get clearance in the game by getting the Scarlet Sand Slate. With that said, you will be able to get the Scarlet Sand Slate by taking part in the Lost in the Sands World Quest. More specifically, you will receive the Slate from Tirzad after his argument with Jebrael. You can check out how to trigger and complete the quest in our Lost in the Sands quest guide.

To recap, here’s how to get clearance in Genshin Impact:

Start the Lost in the Sands World Quest.

Play until you receive the Scarlet Sand Slate.

After getting the slate, you will be able to check our clearance level by opening your inventory and then selecting the gadget among your selection.

How to Increase your Clearance Level

You will be able to increase your Scarlet Sand Slate’s Clearance level by completing all the remaining quests featured as part of the Golden Slumber and then the first quest featured as part of the Old Notes and New Friends World Quest Series. While the Golden Slumber quest can be triggered by starting the Lost in the Sands World Quest, you will only be able to unlock the Old Notes and New Friends World Quest Series by heading to Aaru Village after the game’s daily reset.

Now that you know how to get, as well as how to increase your clearance level in Genshin Impact, don’t forget to check out how to unlock the game’s Escape From the Hospital Achievement/Trophy.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.