Genshin Impact Lost in the Sands Quest Guide

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.1 debuted a few days ago, bringing to players a new and massive sub-region as well as new enemies, quests, playable characters, and treasures. With that said, among the many new quests, few are as vital as the Lost in the Sands world quest, which unlocks a must-have mechanic for those looking to explore the depths of the deserts of Sumeru. Now, to allow you to uncover all the secrets hidden within the ruins, here’s how to trigger and complete the Lost in the Sands world quest in Genshin Impact.

How to Start the Lost in the Sands World Quest in Genshin Impact

You can start the Lost in the Sands World Quest in Genshin Impact by heading to Aaru Village and then talking to the NPC Bonifaz. Bonifaz will be located at the entrance of the village. The quest is also the first one featured as part of the Golden Slumber Quest Series.

Genshin Impact Lost in the Sands: A Step-by-Step Guide

After triggering the quest, you will be tasked with following a set of footsteps, which will start at the entrance of the village and take you all the way to the center of the Abdju Road area. Once you reach Abdju Road, the floor will give in, and the Abdju Pit area will be unlocked. If you by any chance lost track of the footsteps, you can check out the destination in the image below:

After unlocking the area, you just need to talk to the marked NPCs in the area to unlock the next phase of the quest. Once that happens, just follow the markers until the ruins open. Now, all you need to do is enter. Don’t forget to interact with the Teleport Waypoint before entering the ruin.

After entering the ruin, you will be able to open the next door by using an Anemo unit to blow the sand and unlock its mechanism. The mechanism will be located right by the door, as you can see in the image below.

Once the door opens, defeat all enemies and open the Exquisite Chest before proceeding to the next area, which will feature a Seelie and a door unlocking mechanism. Use the mechanism to open the door and then follow the Seelie to its destination before proceeding to the next room. After entering the room, defeat the Primal Construct, and then interact with the mechanism located in the upper left of the area, which will then take you down.

After reaching the lower level, you will be able to complete the torch puzzle by heading forward and then lighting all torches. You will be able to light the right torch by electrifying the flying plant once it gets close to it. Once you light all torches, just head left and then interact with the mechanism to open a path to the next area.

After opening the path, just follow the Seelie down to the next area and continue until a cutscene is triggered. Once that happens, interact with another floor mechanism to go up and then proceed until another cutscene is triggered. After that, just follow the markers until you get the Scarlet Sand Slate.

After talking to the party, grab the Stone Slate located at the entrance of the room and head up towards the upper floor. Once there, interact with the slate mechanism located above. Once you do that, just continue until you arrive at an area featuring a Forged Primal Light, a platform, and a device. To open a path forward, pick up the Forged Primal Light at the center and imbue the mechanism on the right with it. as you can see below:

Once in the next area, you will be able to solve the puzzle by, after defeating the Primal Construct, grabbing the two Forged Primal Lights and then using them to unlock both mechanisms. Once you do that, rotate the bean until it hits the optic at the left. After doing that, interact with the slate and continue upwards towards the newly opened room.

We are now at the home stretch. Once you reach the room, you just need to defeat the enemies and then interact with the Tablet to open a path outside. Now, continue forward until a cutscene triggers, and then head left towards the Seelie. To finish the Lost in the Sands world quest in Genshin Impact, all you need to do is follow the Seelie outside.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2022