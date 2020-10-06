Genshin Impact – How to Get More Wishes

Trying to get more wishes in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact is the latest free-to-play gacha craze, taking elements from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and transferring them to an expansive anime world. You start out with a set of basic characters and earn a few more by progressing through the story, but being a gacha game, most of your Genshin Impact squad will come from random pulls. In Genshin Impact, wishes are the main method of summoning new characters. You can pay real-world money for a chance to earn your new favorite character, but you can also get them with in-game materials. Here’s how to get more wishes in Genshin Impact.

How to Get Wishes in Genshin Impact

Wishes can be purchased with Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. Each Fate is used for certain types of Wishes, and you can buy them both in the shop for 160 Primogems each. You can earn Primogems through normal gameplay. Everything in Genshin Impact rewards Primogems, from completing challenges to finishing quests, so you should be able to stock up just by playing the game.

If you’re short on Primogems, you can purchase Genesis Crystals for real-world money and then spend those to get more. One Genesis Crystal will get you one Primogem, so you’re basically just buying Primogems with extra steps.

You can also spend Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust for Fates, although you’re limited to a handful per month. Every Wish you make will award you a small amount of Stardust and Starglitter, so you should be able to stock up just by playing the gacha game. 5 Masterless Starglitter can be traded for one Fate of your choosing, but you’ll need 75 Masterless Stardust if you want to get a Fate that way. You’re also limited to 5 of each Fate type each month if you purchase them using Masterless Stardust.

How to Get Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates

Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates are used for different types of Wishes. The only way to get these Fates is to purchase them in the shop, but there are a ton of currencies to sort through if you want to buy some.

You can spend your hard-earned Primogems for a Fate of any type, which will let you make one Wish. If you’re short on Primogems, you can buy Genesis Crystals with real-world money and trade those for Primogems at a 1:1 ratio.

Wishes award Masterless Stardust and Starglitter no matter what you get, and you can exchange these for more Fates in the shop. Stardust is more common, but you’re limited to 5 of each Fate type per month if you buy them that way. One Fate costs only 5 Starglitter, but this currency is a bit harder to come by. It will take a while to earn more Fates in Genshin Impact by just playing the game. If you want to speed up the process, you can always pay for Wishes outright with real-world money, but you can still scrounge up enough Primogems through questing if you put in some hours.

Genshin Impact is available now for PC, PS4, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is coming at a later date.