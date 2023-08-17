Genshin Impact Ocean Circuit Judge Boss Guide: How to Beat the Giant Enemy Crab

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the wide array of bosses you can find while exploring the waters of Fontaine in Genshin Impact, the giant crab Ocean Circuit Judge can be considered one of the most puzzling, given his ability to brush off damage. But where can you find Ocean Circuit Judge? And after finding the boss, how can you defeat him?

Ocean Circuit Judge Boss Location

You will be able to find the Ocean Circuit Judge Boss in Genshin Impact by heading to the spot marked below, located in the Salacia Plain area and in front of a gigantic Dragon skull. Once there, you will be able to spot the boss camped by a Precious Chest.

How to Defeat Ocean Circuit Judge in Genshin Impact

Just like the Fairy Knight Twins, the key to defeating the Ocean Circuit Judge boss will lie in using a specific ability to counter his signature attack —in this case, his ability to throw sea creatures at you. You will be able to do that by first interacting with a Xenochromatic Armored Crab and getting their ability, which will allow you to generate a shield.

After getting the ability, you will be able to easily defeat Ocean Circuit Judge by staying put and waiting for the Giant Crab to start his throw. The boss will usually perform one after each dash, so you won’t have to wait for long.

Once he begins his throw, you will then be able to counter his attack and deal massive damage by holding your Elemental Skill key/button, aiming at the boss, and then letting go at the moment his projectile hits you. Doing so will allow you to counter by absorbing the impact of his attack and then sending it back to him.

After performing the counter, just wait for him to perform more throws and repeat the process a few more times to defeat the boss.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023