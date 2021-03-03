Genshin Impact: Where to Farm Silk Flowers

The newest polearm fighter of Genshin Impact, Hu Tao, has finally arrived in the latest banner, Moment of Bloom. She offers a brand new way to play, along with some fresh mechanics that can make full use of various new weapons. As such, many of you are looking to level her up to make full use of her in your current situation. You’ll need a lot of materials though, with one of those being Silk Flowers (168 to be exact). If you’re having troubles farming this resource, this guide is here to help.

Where to Farm Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

As you can see from the above image, the spawn locations for Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact are rather scarce, located within Yujing Terrace and Wangshu Inn. As such, you’ll want to start with one location, clear out the flowers, then clear out the other. This won’t net you a whole lot, but you thankfully have a few more options.

The first of these options comes to visiting both Verr Goldet and Ms. Bai in the Wangshu Inn and Qingce Village respectively. They both sell Silk Flowers, and thus can save you some time (if you have the money of course). This will reset every two days at 4:00AM server time, so you can return and buy five flowers from each. Your other option is to wait until the flowers respawn to collect them again. This will take some time, but is the only surefire way to ensure you can snag some more Silk Flowers.

That, in the end, should get you at least one of the resources needed to acquire Hu Tao. You’ll still need to acquire yourself plenty of Whopperflower Nectar, Crowns of Sagehood, and much, much more. Still, hopefully, this guide will get you that much closer to using her effectively. If it helped at all, be sure to let us know in the comments below. As well, share it around so it can help others!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, Android, and iOS.