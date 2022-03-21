Ghostwire: Tokyo is full of different ways to collect cosmetics. Whether it is through collecting relics and selling them to cat vendors on the side of street corners or by completing side quests, there are many great costumes to collect in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Since Bethesda, the creators of the Fallout series, published Ghostwire: Tokyo, it’s only fair to expect a nod to one of their Fallout games. Here is how to get the Fallout 4 Vault Suit in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

How to Get the Fallout 4 Vault Suit in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Fallout 4 Vault Suit in Ghostwire: Tokyo is accessed by completing a side quest. The side quest is called The Crimson Moon and can be unlocked after cleansing the Kuo Shrine, which is located at the top of Shibuya Station. The side quest starts at a phone booth where you talk to Ed about doing some studies on the red moon. After the call, walk over to the locker indicated by the side quest marker and open the locker. Inside will be an observation device which is basically a watch.

From here, open your map to see where the three areas in which you need to charge the observation device. The first is the tall building under construction southwest of the construction labyrinth. Climb the east side’s scaffolding and take two side elevators up. Clear out the Wanderers and the two corrupted trees. Head to the helicopter landing pad and press interact. Aim your watch at the moon and wait for it to synchronize.

The next tall building is to the north of the construction building. Use the Tengu to climb the building or use your Amenotori X upgrade. Once you’re at the top, kill the Wanderers and collect the spirits. At the east end of the building, collect more data on the moon.

The last building is northeast of Shibuya Scramble Crossing. Head down the street on the left side of the building. Climb the stairs and use the elevator to get to the roof. For some reason, there are no Wanderers or corrupted trees on this rooftop, so head south and use the device to analyze the moon.

Once you have analyzed the moon from all three rooftops, head back to the phone booth that you initially talked with Ed in. After depositing the data, Ed will tell you that the moon is Luna herself. While that may or may not mean anything, you do get 5,000 Meika, 750 spirits, Ghostwear, and the Fallout 4 Vault Suit for completing the quest.

Now that The Crimson Moon side quest is complete, you can put on both Ghostwear and the Fallout 4 Vault Suit. Ghostwear is the watch that you analyzed the moon with. The Fallout 4 Vault Suit is found in the complete outfit section of your inventory. For more tips, tricks, and easter eggs throughout Tokyo, check out our other Ghostwire: Tokyo guides.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.