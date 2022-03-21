Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statues: Best Way to Increase Your Ethereal Weaving Capacity

One thing you’ll want immediately in Ghostwire: Tokyo is a surefire way to increase your Ethereal Weaving capacity. The Ethereal Weaving capacity works like ammunition for your three types of Ethereal Weaving: Wind, Water, and Fire. The more maximum capacity you have, the more power ammo you get to carry. So, without further adieu, here is the best way to increase your Ethereal Weaving capacity in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Best Way to Increase Your Ethereal Weaving Capacity

The only way to increase your Ethereal Weaving capacity in Ghostwire: Tokyo is through Jizo statues. But, these tiny statues can be extremely hard to find as they are scattered all throughout Tokyo. There is an easy way to find Jizo statues. The best way to increase your Ethereal Weaving capacity in Ghostwire: Tokyo is through Offering Boxes.

Offering Boxes allow you to pay a little to get a lot. You can ask for full health and full SP or you can ask for the location of the nearest Jizo statue. Almost every shrine has an Offering Box. Donating 100 Meika will give you the option to recover health, recover SP, or to wish for something like “world peace” or “three more wishes” which is effectively useless (sorry, it just is). Unfortunately, you can’t just purchase more XP.

You can also donate 500 Meika to find Jizo statues. After you do this, a nearby Jizo statue will become available on your map. Open your map and highlight the Jizo statues nearby. Of course, the color of the Jizo statue matches the color of the specific Ethereal Weaving type. For instance, if you find a green Jizo statue, you’ll increase your Wind Weaving capacity by one. Unfortunately, you can’t choose which color Jizo statue you want to find.

Pray at the Jizo statue to increase your Ethereal Weaving Capacity by one. One isn’t a lot, but after doing this method, you’ll rack up a lot of Ethereal Weaving capacity for each power. On the map, hovering on the Shrine icon will tell you how many Jizo statues are in the area. Not all Shrines have Offering Boxes, so in that case, you’ll have to search the surrounding area using your Spectral Sense.

You can also use the PlayStation 5 Cards to help you locate all of the Jizo statues. You can select the Shrine you want and the card will give you a photo that will give you a clue as to where the Jizo statue is. If you’re looking for the best powers to upgrade first, check out the rest of our Ghostwire: Tokyo guides.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.