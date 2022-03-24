Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Hunt Quest Guide: Search for a Nearby Tanuki Location

Ghostwire: Tokyo has dozens of pesky yokai floating around the city. One of the most popular animal yokai is the Tanuki which is similar to the American Raccoon but a bit more dog-like. There are several side quests that introduce you to Ghostwire: Tokyo’s yokai and some are harder to complete than others. In this guide, we’ll help you with the Tanuki Hunt side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Tanuki Hunt in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Tanuki aren’t just cute and cuddly, they are master hiders. Well, kind of masters. This quest will become available to you after you clear the Shiroyama Shrine which is done by progressing through the story. After you have done it, directly outside of the main shrine’s building will be a Tanuki that you’ll need to use Spectral Vision to read its mind. Doing this will give you the Tanuki Hunt side quest.

In the Tanuki Hunt side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll be tasked with hunting down the rest of the Tanuki that are hidden all over Tokyo. The first hidden Tanuki is close and serves as a tutorial for the rest that you’ll find along your adventures.

The first Tanuki is relatively easy to find. Standing at the shrine’s building walk directly away from it and down the steps. Pass the Tanuki on your left and down the next steps. At the bottom, make a half-turn right and walk around the bamboo fence towards the building. To the right of its steps is a little basket with a ringed-tail sticking out of it. Interact with the basket to officially find the Tanuki.

If you’re having a hard time finding it, using your Spectral Vision will highlight the hidden Tanuki. You’ll want to use that when searching for the rest throughout the city.

Once you have found the hidden Tanuki, simply return to the boss Tanuki to turn in the quest. He will thank you for your work and task you with finding the rest of his scattered Tanuki gang. Completing the quest will grant you 3,000 Meika and 150 XP. Doing the Tanuki Hunt side quest early is helpful because as you explore the rest of Tokyo, hidden Tanuki will now be available for you to find.

And that is everything you need to complete the Tanuki Hunt side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo. If you’re interested in more help for your journey through Tokyo, stick with our Ghostwire: Tokyo guides.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.