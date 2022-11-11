God of War Ragnarok: The Strond Nornir Chest Puzzle, Locations, and Solution

There are tons of ways to improve Kratos in God of War Ragnarok that will benefit the player in battle. One of these ways is opening up Nornir chest that offers Idunn Apples for health and Horns of Mead for Rage meter. Increasing these two critical components for Kratos can make all the difference whether you survive the challenging boss fights. Some of these puzzles that come with the Nornir chests are simple, while others provide very well-hidden torches, bells, or totems that seem to be nowhere in proximity. The chest in The Strond can be confusing, so we made this guide for you with the solution and location.

Location and Solution for Nornir Chest

While some Nornir chests require players to hit totems or bells, this one needs three torches to be lit in the surrounding area. This chest will appear as the first one you come across in this area, and players can find the Nornir Chest in The Strond on the map shown in the image below.

The first torch will be to the left of the chest when you are facing toward it. It will be a little below the ledge, where you need to use your Blades of Chaos to light it.

The next one can be found to the right of the chest when you are facing toward it. Walk to the right side area, look to your left over the ledge, and see the second torch below. Use your Blades of Chaos again and light it. Time to move on to the third and final torch.

The third torch is the most difficult one to find. To find it, you are going to return to where the chest is located, proceed past it to your left, and climb up the wall. Take your first left and continue up the two ledges you see. Once at the top, instantly turn left, where you will see a ledge, look over, and see the final torch. Use your Blades of Chaos to light it and make your way back down to the chest.

The chest will grant you one Horns of Blood Mead, which will increase your chance of increasing your Rage meter once you collect enough of them. These can be helpful considering there are different types of Fury, each with its unique capability, so a larger meter means you can use them more often.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022