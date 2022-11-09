God of War Ragnarok: How to Open the Nornir Chest in Aurvangar Wetlands

Unlocking Nornir chests in God of War Ragnarok will grant you powerful health and rage meter upgrades. These slight upgrades will help over time, making Kratos extremely powerful, so it is always wise to keep on the look out. These chests are easy to notice since they are huge and have big blue letters on the front of them. One of the first ones you will come across is the chest in Aurvangar Wetlands. Here is the solution to the puzzle so you can acquire the Idunn Apple inside.

Solution to Nornir Chest in Aurvangar Wetlands

The objective here is simple. You must hit three totems in the surrounding area to unlock the chest for the reward inside. Some of these are well hidden, so we provided images of where to find them below. The location on the map is also shown in this guide.

The first one is easy to find, right next to the chest. When you are facing toward the chest, it will be on the right, up on top of some rocks.

The second one is beyond the chest on an island in the middle of the water. Throw your Leviathan axe and recall it once you successfully destroy it.

The third one is the toughest to find, as you can only see a small part of the totem. You will want to turn around from where you just hit the second totem and look up. Here you will see just a tiny part of the totem next to a tree, so aim for this. Putting your cursor on it can be challenging, so take your time, and once you see the blue indicator, throw your axe.

Nice job! The chest should now look like the image shown below; go ahead and run up to it to unlock it. An Idunn Apple is inside, increasing your health so that Kratos can take more damage.

Make sure you take side paths and do side quests along your way, where these chests will likely end up. Whether it is for increasing your Rage meter or raising your health, everything helps in all the nine realms. It is also important that you level up the right skills early in the game, so you get an advantage sooner rather than later, and we have the perfect guide for that here!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022