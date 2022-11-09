Which Skills Should You Unlock First in God of War Ragnarok?

Like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarok brings many abilities for players to unlock for Kratos and Atreus. Since there are plenty to choose from, knowing where to spend your XP points first in the skill tree can be challenging. This guide will go over our recommendation for which abilities you should unlock first at the beginning of the game to give yourself a nice headstart against the enemies.

What Abilities to Unlock First

Where to spend your XP points on the skill tree boils down to what kind of playstyle you aim to achieve. The RPG mechanics allow players to customize a specific style depending on which weapon is their preference. If you like the faster-paced action, then Blades of Chaos are for you, while if you want the slower, more brutal force, then the Leviathan axe is a good route.

These abilities seem the best at the beginning of the game to put out the most damage against the beasts you encounter. Switching between the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos is the perfect way to increase damage, and there are a couple of abilities to prove that below. If you prefer sticking with one weapon at all times, that is okay too, and we provided an ability for that situation as well.

Leviathan Axe

If your preferred weapon is the Leviathan Axe, you should unlock two abilities first to get the most out of the weapon. These are Leviathan’s Fury and Extinguish Flames.

Leviathan Fury will allow you to sprint and unleash an ice attack downward, covering a chunk of the ground, which is perfect against a group of enemies. This ability is simple to use; all you need to do is sprint and use the R2 heavy attack, and Kratos will work his magic. It is the perfect way to play more aggressively.

Next, Extinguish Flames is a great way to deal additional damage. Players can do extra damage by equipping the Blades of Chaos, setting an enemy on fire, switching back to the axe, and regularly attacking. The addition of fire will make the axe stronger, making it a perfect way to take out your enemies at a quicker rate.

Blades of Chaos

The Blades of Chaos focus on a faster-paced action that deals less damage than the Leviathan Axe. Still a powerful weapon, there are abilities available that can make them even deadlier. These two abilities are Chaos Slam and Vaporize Frost.

Chaos slam is perfect for landing a devastating blow that can leave your enemies stunned, leaving them open for players to spam more attacks upon them. All you need to do is hit the R2 strong attack button while sprinting, slamming enemies to the ground and launching them into the air, stunning them. This is the perfect way to defeat waves of enemies at a much faster pace.

Next, Vaporize Frost has the same ability as Extinguish Flames, but the other way around. For this one, you will freeze your enemies with your Leviathan Axe and switch back to your Blades of Chaos, but now they will deal more damage. It is the perfect combination that will make your blades destroy anything in your path.

Atreus

Atreus is an excellent secondary attack that can help you eliminate smaller enemies and even distract the bigger ones. He doesn’t have many abilities at the beginning of the game, so there is little to do here. But the amount of XP you receive early should be enough to unlock the Watchful Protector ability, where Atreus will attract enemies towards him and away from Kratos if you are under pressure. This is a great way to survive longer if you find yourself on the brink of death.

Skills are not the only essential components to focus on, as upgrading armor and weapons will also increase your stats for surviving against enemies and bosses. Additionally, it is crucial to keep on the lookout for chests that can boost your health, making Kratos survive longer in the realms.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022