Gran Turismo 7: How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition DLC

Gran Turismo 7, the newest entry in the now 25-year-old series, is here and it is excellent! Fans around the world have a chance to rejoice that the granddaddy of all racing games is back in the spotlight, and they weren’t afraid to go all out with their Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition items.

But, if you got one of these editions of the game, you may be wondering how you can go about redeeming these items, from Credits that will help you get more vehicles or any of the Special Cars that came with these editions of the game. Well, follow along with us as we race towards the finish line in our guide on how to redeem pre-order and deluxe edition DLC.

Gran Turismo 7 – How to Redeem DLC Codes

When you first boot up Gran Turismo 7, you’re granted a sleek, styled menu that will get you racing in no time. However, if you’re looking to get yourself in the cockpit of one of the Castrol Supra and begin tearing up the track, you have a few steps to go through first.

There is no menu inside of the actual game itself to allow you to redeem your DLC Code, so you’ll need to take a brief pause from the game and make your way over to the PlayStation Store. Once you have arrived here, you’ll be able to select Redeem Code and enter the 12-Digit Code on the Voucher that came with your Physical Edition.

But, what if you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition? Thankfully, you have even less to worry about, as once you purchase this edition, you’ll have the option to download all of your DLC with the game. This means that you have nothing else that needs to be done to download your DLC, besides purchasing the game.

Once these items are installed in your system, if you’re already running the game, you’ll need to reboot it. After you have closed out of the game, or haven’t started it yet, you’ll just need to turn the key and race your way towards your new game, start it up, and you’ll be ready to take on the world.

Gran Turismo 7 is a great return to form for the series, and with the massive list of cars you can drive, and tracks that you can race, you’ll find yourself occupied for quite a while with this new entry.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.