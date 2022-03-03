Gran Turismo 7 puts players in full control of how their vehicle behaves. It’s amazing to see how far technology has pushed the realism of simulation games like these. Of course, there are elements in games that are a bit immersion breaking because we can’t entirely rely on simulated realism from a screen. While driving vehicles in games can be a lot easier to do, we do get UI that can help those who may not be able to keep up. So here, we’ll get into a certain feature, MFD, does in Gran Turismo 7.

What is MFD in Gran Turismo 7?

MFD is an acronym short for Multi-Function Display. In fact, it’s just the game’s lingo of naming the on-screen UI you see while out racing. This includes the bottom of the screen being occupied with the speedometer, fuel gauge, tachometer, odometer, and the upkeep of your vehicle. The speedometer is split between the typical wheel but also has a digital view above.

You’ll also notice this is where you can switch between different features that won’t all fit on the MFD. This includes the TCS (Traction Control System), course map, radar, weather radar, and your session best. Do note that you can swap between these at any time with the default controller setting of D-pad left and right.

The TCS is explained here, which can really be a game-changer as you learn to be more in control of your vehicle in the different weather conditions GT7 has to offer. The radar does a really good job in showing your proximity to other racer’s vehicles.

The Course Map is an enlarged version of the map that is very good at giving you visual indicators on when to turn. It’s especially useful if you’re trying to race without braking indicators. Next, the weather radar will give you the conditions of what the road is like. It goes hand-in-hand with the TCS so you can adjust that accordingly.

Finally, there’s the session best that keeps a record of your best times when it comes to certain sections of the course and your best/optimal lap times. This whole MFD is very good at keeping you engaged to further know what to improve or change on the fly.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.