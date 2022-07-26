Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.43 Patch Notes

Update 1.43 has arrived for Grand Theft Auto V and here’s all of the information that you need to know about the new update. As with any patch and update, there tends to be a lot of additions with GTA updates. The Criminal Enterprises update is now here and with that, there is a lot of hype surrounding this update. From new vehicles to a new operation, and so much more. Not only that but the update brings quality of life improvements for the experience. The following section of the article will list all of the exact official information on the patch as with any of our patch note articles. Here’s everything new with the Grand Theft Auto V update 1.43.

Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.43

The official patch notes for update 1.43 are as follows:

New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online

The Criminal Enterprises brings significant expansions to Criminal Careers, plus new, elaborate Contact Missions. The Criminal Enterprises also delivers highly requested experience improvements including increased payouts across a range of gameplay

Executive Office: Two new Source Cargo missions have been added A new ‘Export Mixed Goods’ mission can be launched from the Executive Assistant New members of staff have been added to Cargo Warehouses. Headed by their new manager, Lupe, these can be regularly assigned to source Special Cargo for each Warehouse for GTA$7500

Nightclub: Two new Nightclub Management missions have been added Two additional new Nightclub Managements that can occasionally trigger inside your Nightclub Nightclub owners will now have Yohan as a phone contact and can call him to launch new ‘Nightclub Goods’ missions to acquire Goods for their Basement and check stock level and value Nightclub owners can now call Tony to launch Nightclub Management missions, ‘Request Nightclub Limo’, and check their current club popularity

Bunker: Two new Resupply missions have been added A new ‘Ammu-Nation Contract’ is available from the Bunker. Deliver any excess weapon parts manufactured at the Bunker to earn additional income A new ‘Bunker Research’ mission is now available to acquire research for the Bunker Bunker owners can now call Agent 14 to begin ‘Bunker Research’, ‘Request Transportation’, and check their current research level

Biker Clubhouse: Two new Clubhouse Contracts ‘Hit the Roof’ and ‘Life and Deathbikes’ have been added A new ‘Bar Resupply’ can be launched from the Clubhouse Bar. This will bring in patrons to the Clubhouse and provide players with a passive income Owners of the Custom Bike Shop will now regularly get customer bikes dropped off at their Clubhouse. This can be modified to the customer’s specification and delivered to earn income

Six new vehicles have been added with several more releasing over the coming months: Obey Omnis e-GT Bravado Greenwood Pegassi Torero XO Lampadati Corsita Benefactor LM87 Buckingham Conada

One existing vehicle can now be upgraded at Hao’s Special Works: Benefactor Stirling GT

Six existing vehicles have had new liveries and modifications added: Pegassi Zentorno Grotti Turismo R Ubermacht Sentinel Benefactor Stirling GT Cheval Picador Benefactor Schwartzer

One new weapon has been added to GTA Online: Precision Rifle

Over 200 new items of Clothing have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online

Two new Hair Styles have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online

Over 60 new Tattoos have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online

Six Operation Paper Trail missions have been added to GTA Online. These missions consist of the players working as a special field operative for the IAA and can be accessed via the trigger outside the IAA Headquarters. These missions are for 1-4 players

The number of standard properties that players can own in GTA Online has been increased from 8 to 10

Quality of Life Updates

Business content, including Sell missions, can now be accessed in private sessions

The Oppressor Mk II Missiles are now less accurate

The Oppressor Mk II Flares and Chaff have had their uses reduced and cooldown increased

Players can now use snacks and armor faster through a single button press when the weapon wheel is up

Kills and deaths in Freemode will no longer affect players’ K/D Ratio

Players can now join different session types without needing to go back to Story Mode first

New filtering and performance improvements have been made to Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The Sparrow can now be equipped with Chaff and Flare countermeasures

Players can now purchase max ammo for all their weapons with one option rather than per each weapon type

Low Grip Tires can now be equipped on all vehicles that have access to the LS Car Meet

Most personal vehicles (that fit) can now be modified inside the Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Workshops instead of only select vehicles

The Auto Shop staff now have a much higher chance of successful customer car deliveries

Players can now jog inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, The Music Locker, and Nightclubs instead of being fixed to walking only

From the second playthrough onwards, players can now spend more time scoping Cayo Perico and can be caught more times before they’re kicked off

Security Contract deliveries at the Agency can now be done in a Helicopter or by walking in through the roof entrance

Players are no longer required to pay a charge for destroying another player’s weaponized personal vehicle

The delivery timer when requesting vehicles via the Mechanic has been reduced

The high-demand bonus for completing Sell missions in public sessions that have rival players has been increased

If a player fails and quick restarts a mission, their Snacks are now re-stocked to whatever they had in the lobby

Players can now hang up on several calls from English Dave, Ms. Baker, and Hao

Economy Updates

Several changes have been made to the GTA Online economy as part of this update: Introductory earn rates are in effect on select Criminal Enterprises update content Race and Adversary Mode Payouts have been increased All players that finish a Premium Race now receive a payout Heists from The Heists Update and The Doomsday Heist have had their payouts increased The wages and payouts given to Bodyguards/Associates/MC Members have been raised Gang Renaming and Font Changing Fees have been reduced



GTA+ Updates

The GTA+ section in the Pause Menu is now available and provides the following information: Current membership status: active / expired Next billing date Allows active subscribers to cancel their recurring membership / allows expired subscribers to re-subscribe

Several notifications and in-game messages in relation to GTA+ have also been added

Race Creator:

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S

The number of fixtures that can be removed with the Fixture Remover has been increased from 40 to 100

The Checkpoint limit has been increased from 100 to 200

The maximum number of players allowed in Transform Races has been increased from 16 to 30

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / PC

More models have been added to the Fixture Remover: Bins Dumpsters Skips Fire Hydrants Fences Benches Bus Stop Phone Boxes Post Boxes Electrical Boxes

An ‘Anti Grief Ghosting’ option has been added to the Race Creator to enable the ghosting of players driving the wrong way for too long from Open Wheel in other Race types

A ‘Ghost to First Checkpoint’ option has been added to the Race Creator to enable the non-contact start from RC Bandito Races in other Race types

Checkpoint scaling has been added to the Race Creator

An option to set a specific time of day for a Race has been added to the Race Creator

The RC Bandito can now be used in the Special Race Creator

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in GTAV

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed issues that affected network stability in GTA Online

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to deliver cars for their Auto Shop Repair Business

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving a bad sport warning after quitting an Auto Shop Contract

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the sweeping animation during The Contract – Nightlife Leak

Fixed an issue that caused the limo to drive off-road and crash, stopping mission progression in The Contract – The Country Club

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning under the map in The Contract – The Country Club

Fixed a button conflict that was present in The Contract – The Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being spawned in an incorrect location after dying during The Contract – The Nightclub

Fixed an issue that caused the map to disappear during The Contract – The Marina

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality after completing The Contract – South Central Leak

Fixed an issue that caused players’ personal vehicles to not spawn when requested after completing The Contract – The High Society Leak

Fixed conflicting audio issues that were present in The Contract – The High Society Leak

Fixed an issue that caused the Johnny Guns character to be incorrectly standing in the middle of the hangar during The Contract – The High Society Leak

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being shown incorrect cutscenes during the Short Trip – Fire it Up

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when trying to join the Short Trip – Fire It Up

Fixed an issue that resulted in the mission incorrectly restarting during the Short Trip – OG Kush

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not spawn in the Short Trip – OG Kush

Fixed audio issues that were present in the Short Trip – Seed Capital

Fixed an issue where players were unable to skip the intro cutscene for the Short Trip – Seed Capital

Fixed an issue that caused Lamar to become invisible during the Short Trip – Seed Capital

Fixed an issue where players incorrectly had access to all their owned weapons after quick restarting the Short Trip – Seed Capital

Fixed an issue that caused the Short Trips difficulty option in the Interaction Menu to change

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck with no functionality after using the payphone for a Payphone Hit

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not attack during Payphone Hits

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told they had failed the bonus kill method during Payphone Hits

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving a wanted level during Payphone Hits

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Heist progress not being correctly reset

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to place waypoints during The Doomsday Heist – Signal Intercepts

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the ‘Regroup with your team in the Avenger’ objective during The Doomsday Heist – The Bogdan Problem

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the objective ‘Wait for the leader to confirm the route’ during the Cayo Perico Heist – Finale

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck during The Cayo Perico Heist Prep – Velum

Fixed an issue that caused objective triggers to be missing during The Cayo Perico Heist – Finale

Fixed an issue that caused the Stealth Annihilator to be invisible, stopping mission progression in The Cayo Perico Heist – Stealth Helicopter

Fixed an issue that caused the Cargobob in the Fleeca Job – Finale to be too quick for players to catch up to

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with no functionality after the hacking mini-game in The Humane Labs Raid – Deliver the EMP

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ characters being unable to get off the sofa after completing The Prison Break – Station

Fixed an issue that resulted in the guards becoming immediately aggressive during The Union Depository Contract – Finale

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after accepting an invite to a lobby for The E.C.U Job

Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to exit the meth lab during The Lost Contract – Finale

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked immediately after launching the Special Vehicle Work – Arms Embargo

Fixed an issue that caused objective triggers to be missing in the Lowrider mission – It’s a G Thing

Fixed an issue that caused Round 2 of the Arena War – Games Masters to not start, leaving players with no functionality

Fixed an issue that caused the Casino Work mission – Undisclosed Cargo mission complete screen to be blank

Fixed incorrect leaderboard issues that were present in the Adversary Mode – Double Down

Fixed leaderboard issues that were present in the Adversary Mode – Stockpile

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no objective during the Security Contract – Vehicle Recovery

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to not update during the Security Contract – Vehicle Recovery

Fixed an issue that caused the safe to be missing from the Security Contract – Recover Valuables

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving calls about Parachute Jobs

Fixed an issue that caused the factory interior to disappear during the Business Battle – Factory Raid

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to buy single or special crates

Fixed an issue that caused the search area to be located away from the actual location of the clue during the Revolver Treasure Hunt

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with no functionality after accepting an invite to a Race

Fixed UI issues that were present in Open Wheel Race lobbies

Fixed inconsistent forced respawns that occurred when going through water in Races

Fixed an issue that made players unable to launch Time Trial, Scramble, and Head-to-Head in the LS Car Meet

Properties

Fixed issues that caused the TV in the Casino Penthouse to have a black screen despite being on

Fixed an issue that caused Organization members to be incorrectly taken into the Agency when their leader entered

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing under the map when using the Agency security cameras

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck behind a statue after renovating their Agency

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being shown the intro cutscene when entering their Agency for the first time

Fixed an issue that caused the Vapid Contender to spawn on top of other vehicles in the Agency Garage

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving the text telling them their Agency safe is full

Fixed an issue that caused the Agency computer mouse to jitter while navigating pages

Fixed an issue that resulted in a player’s character and personal vehicle being invisible when entering their Agency on a motorbike

Fixed an issue that caused the Music Studio recording to stop unexpectedly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming invisible and losing functionality after passing out in the Music Studio

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to leave the Music Studio

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck inside the Del Perro Heights Apartment building foyer after quitting a job hosted by a player in the building

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when entering the Auto Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to drive their personal vehicle after attempting to enter another player’s Auto Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told ‘Purchase Failed’ when trying to renovate their Biker Clubhouse

Fixed an issue that caused the vehicle management trigger in the Biker Clubhouse to be inaccessible

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when entering their Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players falling through the map in the Nightclub after trying to find a new session

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to participate in the group shots minigame in the Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players infinitely walking n place in the Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming temporarily stuck and having players disconnect from their session while in their Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after exiting the Facility in the Avenger

Fixed an issue that caused The Music Locker to have no ambient population inside

Fixed pricing inconsistencies that occurred when trading in the Office

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that affected the drifting capabilities of vehicles added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to red line Sports & Super vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused the windows of the Pegassi Ignus to clip with the front mudguards

Fixed an issue that affected the doors of the Deluxo while being modded in the Mobile Operations Center

Fixed an issue that caused the Deluxo’s doors to clip inside the vehicle itself

Fixed an issue that meant the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec’s doors could be destroyed in one shot

Fixed issues with Crew Emblem on vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused Low Grip tires to affect vehicle performance more than intended

Fixed an issue that resulted in players falling through the map after running into the trunk of the Granger 3600LX

The Declasse Scramjet’s trade price has been removed as some players were unable to access it – this now only has a Buy It Now price

Miscellaneous

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in players getting stuck when trying to enter GTA Online, or transitioning between GTA Online content

Fixed an issue that caused the iFruit app to crash when trying to access the Los Santos Customs option

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving a transaction error on PC when trying to purchase mask sets for the Diamond Casino Heist from Vespucci Masks

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change their characters’ appearance in the Interaction Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after selecting a character from the manage character screen

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving an incorrect alert screen after trying to join another player’s session

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to join another player’s session when they are playing Inside Track in the Casino

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly kicked from their Agency Company SUV

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit the LS Car Meet on foot

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after leaving the LS Car Meet on foot

Fixed an issue that caused the HSW Premium Test Ride vehicle to clip through the ground at the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no functionality after entering the LS Car Meet Test Track

Fixed an issue that resulted in cars spawning on top of each other in the LS Car Meet Mod Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players finding themselves in an empty instance of the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when upgrading a vehicle in Benny’s Original Motor Works

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after trying to modify the Oppressor Mk II in the Mobile Operations Center

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Pause > Online > Players menu to be empty

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to use the ‘Request SUV’ service multiple times

Fixed issues that resulted in clipping with the CircoLoco Tee and the Robe

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to ‘Hide’ and ‘Show’ map blips

Fixed issues with the Parachute Smoke menu in Ammu-Nation

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in the appropriate system error to only display once when sharing while the privacy setting ‘You can share outside of Xbox’ was set to ‘Block’

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to see other player Crew tags on Job leaderboards when the setting ‘You can see and upload community creations’ was set to ‘Block’ or ‘Friends’

Fixed issues that resulted in players not being told why the Microsoft Store was unavailable

Fixed an issue that resulted in custom Motorcycle Club names on accounts that have restricted social features remaining visible to other players

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck inside the Penthouse after trying to join another player via the Xbox Guide menu

Fixed issues related to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox consoles

Fixed issues related to shadow fidelity on Xbox Series X|S consoles

PlayStation 5

Fixed multiple issues with PlayStation 5 Activity Cards

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrect trigger rumbles when using flare countermeasures

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrect haptic feedback when using the Stun Gun in GTA Online

Fixed an incorrect network message that occurred when players signed out of the PlayStation Network while in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly directed to the PlayStation Store

PC

Added the ability for players to toggle in-game chat visibility via Settings on PC

Fixed controller issues experienced when using remote play on PC

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S

Fixed instances of players incorrectly receiving prompts to download the iFruit app on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Trophies / Achievements not migrating over after performing a save migration

Fixed an issue that resulted in some players not receiving the GTA$500k bonus after subscribing to GTA+

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Organizations to display as ‘An Organization’ instead of the player’s custom name after performing a save migration

Fixed issues that resulted in Special Edition content not being available after performing a save migration

Fixed an issue that caused the Landing Page option for The Diamond Casino Heist to spawn players at an incorrect location

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being presented with incorrect Landing Page tiles

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access Hao’s Special Works

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly able to exit their Bunker while having the objective ‘Rename your Organization’ active during the Gunrunning Career Builder intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly appearing in the player list during the Gunrunning Career Builder intro

Fixed music audio inconsistencies between the game tile on the PlayStation 5 version of the game and the PlayStation 4 version

Fixed issues related to audio enhancements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Editor

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to load into a project in the Rockstar Editor

Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in some vehicle weapons being incorrectly set as usable in Races

That is all of the official patch notes for update 1.43 in Grand Theft Auto V. As can be observed there is a major abundance of update additions and changes. The Criminal Enterprises update certainly brings a lot of content with it. Many will also be happy to find out about the Oppressor MKII changes that have also been included along with the update. Many players will be a lot safer in the main city now that’s for sure!

GTA V is available now and can be played on all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Grand Theft Auto V site.