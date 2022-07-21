How to Start and Complete Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online

GTA Online has just revealed that there is going to be a new content update named ‘The Criminal Enterprises’ which will be making its way to players on the 26th of July. This update is packed with content as always and there will even be new sets of missions for players to enjoy. One such set of missions is Operation Paper Trail and you will get a chance to live out your investigation and undercover desires! This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to start Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online and how you will go about completing it.

Starting Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online

Thankfully it seems like there won’t be too many issues in getting to work with the new operation quickly. Agent ULP will be contacting you, likely through your in-game phone, after which you will probably get a new marker pop up on the map for you to travel to and begin the set of missions that you can enjoy. However, there is also a likelihood that you may have to go to a type of facility you have bought already.

Either way, starting Operation Paper Trail will be extremely simple when you get a call from Agent ULP. When you get that call, follow their instructions and you will be playing through the new missions in no time!

Completing Operating Paper Trailer in GTA Online

In order to reap the likely rewards of cash and more that you will get from completing this operation then all you will have to do is just make sure you are completing all of the missions for the Operation. Since there are a number of missions, in order to fully complete the operation it will probably take a bit of time. Nonetheless, whether you are dashing around in new vehicles that will also be arriving with the experience or getting through these missions as quickly as possible; this update is sure to be an excellent time!

GTA V is available now and playable for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.