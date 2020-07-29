Grounded – Great Oak Beacon Location – Complete Marker at Great Oak Beacon

After completing Grounded‘s limited story content, you’ll meet the lovable robot BURG.L, who will serve as your mission giver until there’s a new story update. BURG.L offers three missions each day that reward Raw Science upon completion. Raw Science is an important currency in Grounded, so it’s important to visit your robot buddy every day to grab your set of daily objectives. Some of these missions task you with completing a marker at a certain location, but there’s no way to see where the location on your map unless you’ve already been there. One of these Grounded missions asks you to complete a marker at Great Oak Beacon, which is actually closer to the Oak Lab than you might think.

Great Oak Beacon Location

Great Oak Beacon is located just outside of the big oak tree. Despite the fancy name, the Great Oak Beacon is actually just the garden lantern that you probably passed on the way to the Oak Lab. If you can’t find it, it’s on the side of the oak tree that faces the Mysterious Machine and the lasers. You can also head to the location on the map below if you’re struggling to locate the Great Oak Beacon. The marker location is on top of the lantern, and there’s an easy way to climb up. Simply use the nearby stick as a ramp to bring yourself up to the lantern.

The marker location is on the corner of the lantern. Walk up to the highlighted area and construct a Trail Marker to complete the quest. You will need the required materials to construct the marker, but it doesn’t require any rare items. You’ll need 1 Clover Leaf, 2 Plant Fiber, and 2 Sprigs to build it. After building the marker, you’ll be done with the mission! The Great Oak Beacon mission is just one of the daily missions in Grounded, but most of them will involve either scouting a location like this one or killing a certain number of enemies.