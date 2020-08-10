Grounded Item Respawn Bug – Why Aren’t Acorns, Quartzite, or Weeds Spawning?

A new patch has been released for Obsidian’s Grounded which brings the game to version 0.1.1, but this patch has introduced a few new issues to the game. Many structures and items are currently bugged in the latest version of Grounded, and this can have some pretty drastic effects on your game. One of the major problems with the latest Grounded update is the item spawning bug that prevents certain items like acorns, spiderwebs, and quartzite from respawning. This bug even affects things like grass, which can make obtaining basic resources a hassle.

Grounded Respawn Bug – How to Fix Items Not Spawning

Unfortunately, there is no way to fix the resource respawn bug in Grounded right now. The latest patch messed up the spawn rates for a ton of items, and many common resources have been affected. Acorns not spawning is a very common issue, and you could very well run out of acorns to harvest before a fix is issued. The same goes for quartzite, which also appears to have been affected by the bug for a lot of players. Collectors like the Dew Collector and Mushroom Garden have also stopped working after the latest update, leaving many Grounded players without steady access to food and water.

Currently, the only workaround for this bug is to play the game without using any of the affected items. Food and water can be acquired all over the backyard, although it can be a bit difficult to find an area where they spawn. Dirty water is stagnant and easy to find, but it drains your hunger meter. Thankfully, Aphids and Weevils can be found commonly everywhere and cooking does not seem to be affected in any way by the bug. Just drink dirty water and eat cooked insect meat to stay alive.

It can be tough to get by without access to resources like Acorns or Quartzite, but it can be done. Just stick to more basic crafting recipes until a patch is issued. Grounded is in early access and issues like this are to be expected, and Obisidian is aware of the problem and is currently working on a fix.

- This article was updated on:August 10th, 2020