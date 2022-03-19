GTA Online: How to Disable Adaptive Triggers On PS5

Want to disable adaptive triggers in GTA Online?

March 19th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

GTA Online has been released on the next-generation consoles and many players have been making the leap to the game once again. From going through the world with all of the performance upgrades, there are certainly new layers of graphical fidelity to behold. Equally, the Dualsense for PlayStation 5 has also been utilized to make the experience feel new for players. This is especially observable for the adaptive triggers which at times can make a lot of noise while you are playing the game from the sheer amount of elements that are using the functionality of the controller. This guide article will take you through the process of how to disable adaptive triggers in GTA Online.

Disabling Adaptive Triggers In GTA Online

You will be happy to know that it is very easy in order to disable the adaptive triggers within the experience. When you have loaded into the game, simply open the settings many and then go to ‘controls’, there will be an option for ‘Adaptive Triggers’ and you can set them to ‘off’ from there if you want them disabled while you are playing. You can also disable other settings related to the controller if it is helpful for you.

It should also be noted that if you want to turn down the vibration or the adaptive triggers slightly, you can also go through the PlayStation 5 settings and alter the controller’s haptic feedback/adaptive trigger strength if you’d rather have that instead. Whether you are planning to transfer your character to the next-gen GTA or simply continue to work your way through The Contract update before transferring your character. Knowing how to change some controller settings like this will likely be a great benefit to you!

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

Personal GTA Online cover image.
