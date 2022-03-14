PSA: Don’t Transfer Your GTA Online Character to Next-Gen If You Still Want to Play on Last-Gen

GTA Online is soon to be released for next-gen platforms and players will be flocking back to the experience like moths to a flame. The long reign of GTA V seems set to continue with the latest version as thousands of gamers will be currently pre-installing the game. However, you will have to be sure that you actually want to play on the next-gen platforms, whether it be on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S as once you make the character transfer, you won’t be able to play on Last-Gen anymore with that specific character as it will no longer be available there. As such, there have been many questions about the GTA Online next-gen character transfer.

Whether you are planning to play through ‘The Contract’ update in the latest version or simply hire some bodyguards and tour around the city. You will likely be wanting to keep playing as the same character that you have poured many hard-working hours into leveling up and making yourself known throughout the city of Los Santos. This is certainly one of the reasons why the character transfer system is available for players across the globe.

It has been noted that once you transfer your character, you will not be able to play as your old character on the other platform that you were previously utilizing. This, therefore, means that you will have to be extra sure that you want to play the game with the latest version. There are many benefits to having the new version of GTA Online and there will likely be a lot more update support by Rockstar in the following months for the newest version of the game.

Of course, if you have still been planning to play on the last-gen version of GTA Online then you can opt to not install the next-gen version for a while until you are ready to transfer your main character over to the experience. Either way, it is extremely useful knowledge that unfortunately once you transfer a character over, you will no longer be able to use that character on the previous-gen version.

GTA Online can be pre-installed at the moment for Next-gen platforms so if you are ready to make the character transfer for when it releases, then be sure to download the game at the moment and you will be ready to jump into the experience and blast those radio tunes once again down the freeway as you play the Next-gen platform version.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2022