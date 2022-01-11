GTA Online – How to Hire Bodyguards

GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is protecting themselves in the world of GTA Online when Oppressors rain down missiles from above. One great method to do this is by making sure that you have hired bodyguards to join your organisation to work with you in the online session. This guide article will take you through the process of how to hire bodyguards in GTA Online.

What the Purpose of Bodyguards in GTA Online

Any player who wants to be a bodyguard in Los Santos will find themselves gaining a great deal of rewards from doing so. Bodyguards will earn payout and cash for assisting or defending a VIP player while they free roam the world or complete various activities. The bodyguards have a purpose of protecting the VIP’s and helping them grow their empire within the online mode of GTA V.

How to Hire Bodyguards

Firstly, in order to hire bodyguards, you will have to become an aforementioned VIP. This can be done by going to the ‘Securoserv’ option in the ‘interaction menu’ and pressing on the option that says ‘register as a VIP’. It should be noted that in order to be a VIP, you first will have to have at least $1 million dollars ‘capital’ to be the VIP.

After you have become a VIP, simply go to the same ‘Securoserv’ option on the interaction menu and scroll down the list until you see the option to ‘hire bodyguards’, after you press on this, you will be able to begin the process of hiring player bodyguards. Any player with ‘Looking for Work’ activated will be notified that you are looking for their assistance as a bodyguard and they will be able to join you as a bodyguard.

Whether you are going to be flying through the streets at high speeds with the new Contract cars, or simply going to roam around the world leisurely with your bodyguards, GTA Online will be open for VIP business.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.