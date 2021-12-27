GTA Online The Contract: New Radio MOTOMAMI Los Santos Song List

GTA Online has been graced with yet another content update and The Contract has been keeping that said content fresh and exciting for players throughout the world. The Contract sees you and Franklin Clinton take part in a new story to assist Dr.Dre in recovering his stolen phone with unreleased material on it. Throughout the story, you will encounter characters from the game’s main story mode and also make wads of cash along the way as you are completing various missions and tasks for the company you now work for. Alongside the main story content, GTA Online now has a new radio station by the name of Motomami Los Santos and this guide will take you through the new GTA Online Radio Song list.

Radio MOTOMAMI Los Santos Song List

The new radio offers a vast array of new songs added to the game for players to get their daily dose of great music to listen to while speeding through the city at high speed. Here are all of the new songs added to the radio station:

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – Skinny Jeans

La Goony Chonga – Duro 2005

Bad Gyal – A La Mía

Rauw Alejandro – Nubes

Arca – Machote

DJ Spinn – Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla – Volando Voy

ROSALÍA – A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA – LA FAMA, Featuring The Weeknd

Armando – 100% of Disin’ You

Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee – Salgo Pa’ la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – Tukuntaso

Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata – Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister – XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan – Body So Good

Justice – Stress

Alberto Stylee – Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 – Dominicana

Aventura – Mi Corazoncito

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – Calle Luna Calle Sol

DJ Slugo – 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain – Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA – KLK

ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Las Guanabanas – Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Snap And Rol

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

There is a great number of newly added songs to listen to as can be seen above in The Contract update. However, it should be noted that this particular radio station isn’t the only hoster of these newly added songs. Scattered across two other radio stations there are other added songs. The two radio stations that host these songs are Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classic.

Other New Radio Songs in GTA Online

Notably, those who enjoy listening to Dr.Dre’s songs will be able to hear numerous songs with the artist in them on West Coast Classic. The songs with Dre featured are:

Dr. Dre – Keep Their Heads Ringin’

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt – Xxplosive

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren – Hello

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre – California Love (Single Version)

Nas – Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre – Shit Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed – U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg – Lil’ Ghetto Boy

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – No Diggity

Will you be listening to the latest added songs in GTA Online this month?

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.