GTA Online The Contract: New Radio MOTOMAMI Los Santos Song List

GTA Online has been graced with yet another content update and The Contract has been keeping that said content fresh and exciting for players throughout the world. The Contract sees you and Franklin Clinton take part in a new story to assist Dr.Dre in recovering his stolen phone with unreleased material on it. Throughout the story, you will encounter characters from the game’s main story mode and also make wads of cash along the way as you are completing various missions and tasks for the company you now work for. Alongside the main story content, GTA Online now has a new radio station by the name of Motomami Los Santos and this guide will take you through the new GTA Online Radio Song list.
Radio MOTOMAMI Los Santos Song List
The new radio offers a vast array of new songs added to the game for players to get their daily dose of great music to listen to while speeding through the city at high speed. Here are all of the new songs added to the radio station:
- Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi – Skinny Jeans
- La Goony Chonga – Duro 2005
- Bad Gyal – A La Mía
- Rauw Alejandro – Nubes
- Arca – Machote
- DJ Spinn – Bounce N Break Yo Back
- Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos
- Camarón de la Isla – Volando Voy
- ROSALÍA – A Palé
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura feat. El Guincho
- ROSALÍA – LA FAMA, Featuring The Weeknd
- Armando – 100% of Disin’ You
- Mr. Fingers – Mystery of Love
- Daddy Yankee – Salgo Pa’ la Calle
- Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom – Tukuntaso
- Q – Take Me Where Your Heart Is
- Ñejo & Dalmata – Vacilar Contigo
- Young Cister – XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain
- Popcaan – Body So Good
- Justice – Stress
- Alberto Stylee – Tumbando Fronte
- Chucky73 – Dominicana
- Aventura – Mi Corazoncito
- Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe – Calle Luna Calle Sol
- DJ Slugo – 418 (Bounce Mix)
- Kaydy Cain – Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)
- Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is A Rider
- Arca feat. ROSALÍA – KLK
- ROSALÍA – DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
- Las Guanabanas – Vamos Pa la Disco
- Playboi Carti – Rockstar Made
- Soulja Boy Tell’em – Snap And Rol
- Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda
There is a great number of newly added songs to listen to as can be seen above in The Contract update. However, it should be noted that this particular radio station isn’t the only hoster of these newly added songs. Scattered across two other radio stations there are other added songs. The two radio stations that host these songs are Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classic.
Other New Radio Songs in GTA Online
Notably, those who enjoy listening to Dr.Dre’s songs will be able to hear numerous songs with the artist in them on West Coast Classic. The songs with Dre featured are:
- Dr. Dre – Keep Their Heads Ringin’
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – The Next Episode
- Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt – Xxplosive
- Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren – Hello
- 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre – California Love (Single Version)
- Nas – Nas Is Coming (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre – Shit Hits The Fan
- Sam Sneed – U Better Recognize (feat. Dr. Dre)
- Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg – Lil’ Ghetto Boy
- Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen – No Diggity
Will you be listening to the latest added songs in GTA Online this month?
GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.