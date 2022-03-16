GTA Online: How to Get the Karin S95 for Free

GTA Online is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and both fans of the series and new players will be flocking to the latest release of the game. However, if you are transferring a character over from your last-gen version of the game, you will be happy to know that you will obtain a free car for doing so. Notably, the vehicle is the Karin S95 and this guide will explain the process of everything you need to do in order to get the Karin S95 for free in GTA Online.

Getting the Karin S95 for free in GTA Online

In order to obtain the vehicle, you will simply have to transfer your GTA Online character from the last-gen version of the game to the new release. However, once you transfer your character you won’t be able to play as them again on the last-gen consoles. After you have completed the steps and moved your character to the latest version. Now you will be able to get the Karin S95 for free within the experience.

Simply join a server for GTA Online and you will get a call from ‘Hao’ and you can then complete a time trial for him. Afterwards, you will be able to ‘purchase’ the car for free from the Southern San Andreas Autos website on your in-game phone when notified.

Once you have did so, your car will arrive within your garage shortly and you will be able to drive it wherever you want to. Whether you plan on speeding through ‘The Contract’ content or are simply going to be enjoying the atmosphere of the game on the next-gen consoles, you will now have a great free car to do that with.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.