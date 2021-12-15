GTA Online: How to Start Security Contracts

Welcome to the new expansion that is GTA Online The Contract. Not to burst your bubble or anything, but there is more than one contract in The Contract to get excited about. While the main story with Dr. Dre is incredible, there are many rewarding Security Contracts to take on.

GTA Online The Contract, if you don’t know already, is the newest free expansion to GTA Online. It offers a good amount of new toys to play with along with some new missions and music. Look no further for the complete list of new stuff or help finding the best agency to buy. And for all your GTA Online needs, check out our guides.

GTA Online The Contract Security Contracts

Security Contracts are a new way to make some money in GTA Online. In order to start them, you’ll need to have bought an agency. Once that is done and after a lengthy cutscene when you first get to your agency, head upstairs to your new office computer. It is here that you can access Security Contracts.

You’ll also be able to start the VIP Contract which is the main mission with Dr. Dre here and Payphone hit missions as well. And you’ll definitely want to to make back the money you spent on your new agency and its customizations.

How to Start Security Contracts in GTA Online

After accessing the computer at your new agency, you’ll be able to select three different Security Contracts types. Each type doles out $40,000 on the Professional difficulty. The three types are Asset Protection, Gang Termination, and Rescue Operation.

Asset Protection is as simple as it sounds. You’ll need to travel to a designated spot and protect a specific character from harm. They will be under attack so come fully strapped. Gang Termination is similar but instead of protecting an asset, you’ll go right to the source. You’ll need to take out a group of targets to succeed in this one. Lastly, there is Rescue Operation. In this Security Contract, you’ll make your way to a client, take out the enemies, and take the client back to a safe house.

Security Contracts are a great way to earn money and have a good time in the new GTA Online The Contract. Whether you roll solo or pull up with friends, Security Contracts are something you’ll want to take advantage of.

GTA Online is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.