GTA Online The Contract DLC Release Time – When Does the Update Drop?

The brand new GTA Online The Contract expansion is almost here. There are a lot of things to get excited about with the new expansion which we will be discussing here in this article. One of those crucial things, of course, is the release time.

Before you begin worrying if this new update is Rockstar Games taking more of your money, fear not. The Contract is a free DLC update coming to GTA Online. And while it is a bummer that the next-gen GTA V is coming next March, there is still a lot to look forward to in GTA Online, including The Contract DLC. With new weapons, new vehicles, and a new story, buckle up for a wild ride.

GTA Online The Contract Release Time

GTA Online The Contract will release on December 15, which is a little out of the ordinary for Rockstar Games. An exact time hasn’t been revealed, so we have other things to go off of. GTA Online weekly update times are 1:00 a.m. PST, 4:00 a.m. EST, and 9:00 a.m. GMT. However, the last big expansion comparable to The Contract was released at 6:00 a.m. PST, 9:00 a.m. EST, and 1:00 p.m. GMT. So, keep that in mind if the download isn’t already queued for you tomorrow morning.

GTA Online The Contract New Cars and Weapons

There are only two new additions to both cars and weapons. For cars, we are getting the Dewbauchee Champion, which is a unique cross between a muscle car and a sports car, and the Enus Jubilee, which is a nice Cadillac-esque car. The two new weapons are the Compact EMP Launcher and the Stun Gun which both shockingly sound like a blast.

GTA Online New Music

In this newest update, there will be 3 new radio stations added to the game that are called Motomami Los Santos, Radio Los Santos, and West Coast Classics. Around 77 new songs will populate these radio stations. The new story itself revolves around Dr. Dre losing his phone with a ton of new tracks on it, so it’s no surprise that we are getting brand new music to bump.

Some of the featured artists are Dr. Dre (of course), 2Pac, 50 Cent, ROSALÍA, Future, Kodak Black, Migos, Freddie Gibbs, and many others. This new expansion is sure to be an absolute joyride. Be sure to check out our guides for all things GTA Online.

GTA Online is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.