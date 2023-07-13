Halls of Torment Best Swordsman Traits, Items, Abilities, and Blessings

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although Halls of Torment shares many similarities with Vampire Survivors, one of the key differences between the titles lies in the way each of the characters in the former possesses their own exclusive movesets, with the swordsman being the default one. But being the first character available does not mean you should set him aside, as he is actually one of the most solid picks available, especially during the early and mid-game stages. Now, here are the best early, mid, and end-game Traits, Items, Blessings, and Abilities for the Swordsman in Halls of Torment.

The Best Traits, Items, Blessings, and Abilities for the Swordsman in Halls of Torment

The Best Early Game Swordsman Build

The best early-game Swordsman build in Halls of Torment will be focused on allowing him to both deal and block damage efficiently through the use of Crit, Block Strength, and Attack Speed traits.

In order to increase the mentioned stats, we will also be making use of CRIT items Wooden and Copper Rings, as well as the Block-focused Helmet and Plate Armor. Using Elven Slippers when available is also recommended. For an extra boost in damage, we recommend that you also make use of the Longfinger Gloves and the Collar of Confidence combo.

For Blessings, given the fact that you will have a pretty limited amount during the early game, we recommend that you focus on Attack Speed, Damage, Health Capacity, Area / Projectile Size, and Pick Up Range (only when making use of the Longfinger Gloves and the Collar of Confidence item combo). Ability-wise, we recommend that you go for either Lightning Strike or Radiant Aura in order to deal AoE damage and keep enemies at bay.

To recap, here are the best early-game Swordsman Trails, Items, Blessings, and Abilities in Halls of Torment, as well as a few alternatives and swap-ins sure to make a difference:

Blessings: Damage > Movement Speed > Health Capacity or Health Regeneration = Area / Projectile Size / Pick-Up Range

Damage > Movement Speed > Health Capacity or Health Regeneration = Area / Projectile Size / Pick-Up Range Headwear: Helmet

Helmet Necklace: Collar of Confidence

Collar of Confidence Garment: Plate Armor

Plate Armor Glove: Longfinger Gloves / Quickhand Gloves

Longfinger Gloves / Quickhand Gloves Rings: Wooden Ring + Copper Ring / Seal of Rebirth

Wooden Ring + Copper Ring / Seal of Rebirth Footwear: Elven Slippers / Runner Shoes

Elven Slippers / Runner Shoes Abilities: Lightning Strike / Radiant Aura

The Best Mid Game Swordsman Build

Differently from our early game build, which relied heavily on Block Strength and Attack Speed, the best mid-game Swordsman build in Hall of Torment will be focused on increasing Damage, Attack Speed, and Crit, as we will be prioritizing overall damage over protection. With that said, we recommend that you focus on Traits increasing the above stats. Ability-wise, we recommend that you continue to focus on Lightning Strike and Radiant Aura.

For items, this build will mainly rely upon the Fighter’s Headband for a handy amount of healing, the Jade Amulet for a massive amount of extra EXP, and the Wooden Ring for a heavy amount of CRIT chance. Apart from that, we recommend that you make use of items focused on increasing your Attack or Movement Speed. Using the Wind Crown in order to further buff your damage is also recommended if the Fighter’s Headband is not available.

To recap, here’s the best mid-game Swordsman Build in Halls of Torment, including our recommended Blessings:

Blessings: Attack Speed > Damage > Movement Speed > Area / Projectile Size – Pick-Up Range

Attack Speed > Damage > Movement Speed > Area / Projectile Size – Pick-Up Range Headwear: Fighter’s Headband / Wind Crown

Fighter’s Headband / Wind Crown Necklace: Jade Amulet

Jade Amulet Garment: Plate Armor / Hunter’s Garb

Plate Armor / Hunter’s Garb Glove: Quickhand Gloves / Hunting Gloves

Quickhand Gloves / Hunting Gloves Rings: Wooden Ring + Seal of Rebirth / Copper Ring

Wooden Ring + Seal of Rebirth / Copper Ring Footwear: Elven Slippers > Runner Shoes

Elven Slippers > Runner Shoes Abilities: Lightning Strike / Radiant Aura

The Best End Game Swordsman Build in Halls of Torment

Although the Swordman will fall behind significantly when compared to the Shieldmaiden and the Sorceress in the End-game, the best end-game items, blessings, abilities, and traits for the Swordsman will be focused on Attack Speed, Damage, and Block Strenght. With that said, we recommend that you focus on Attack Speed, Damage, and Block Strength Traits traits and on Attack Speed, Damage, Revives, Block Strength, and Area / Projectile Size Blessings.

For items, we will be using the Wind Crown and the Wooden Ring for an increase in damage, the Guiding Star for an increase in either damage or Movement speed, the Jade Amulet for an increase in EXP, the Hunting Gloves for an increase in your chances of performing extra attacks, as well as the Blazing Sheel for extra protection. We will also be using the Runner Shoes for a good amount of early-on movement speed. Using the Elven Slippers for a good amount of Block value (when not using the Guiding Star) can also work.

Last but not least, we will be prioritizing Transfixion over all other Abilities.

To recap, here’s the best early-game Swordsman Build in Halls of Torment:

Blessings: Attack Speed > Damage > Revives > Area / Projectile Size > Pick Up Range

Attack Speed > Damage > Revives > Area / Projectile Size > Pick Up Range Headwear: Wind Crown

Wind Crown Necklace: Jade Amulet

Jade Amulet Garment: Blazing Shell / Hunter’s Garb

Blazing Shell / Hunter’s Garb Glove: Hunting Gloves

Hunting Gloves Rings: Wooden Ring + Guiding Star / Seal of Rebirth

Wooden Ring + Guiding Star / Seal of Rebirth Footwear: Elven Slippers

Elven Slippers Abilities: Transfixion

This guide was made while playing Halls of Torment on PC and will be updated as new items debut within the game.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023